Capel on N.I.L, the Olympics, and more
Pitt men’s head basketball coach Jeff Capel spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon. Capel talked at length about the new Name, Image, and Likeness ruling by the NCAA and state of Pennsylvania, bu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news