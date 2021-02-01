Capel on home court advantage, coaching in a pandemic, and more
Jeff Capel spoke to the media on Monday for his usual spot during the ACC Coaches Call. The Pitt coach hit on a number of topics, here is a rundown of his remarks. I know it’s only been three games...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news