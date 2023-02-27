I was just wondering about Blake Hinson. What was your first impression of him when you first started recruiting him? And how and when did he first come on your radar?

Capel: When I took the job, he was someone that someone mentioned to me, a buddy of mine that’s in the profession, that he was available out of Sunrise Christian. In trying to get film, I spoke to the coach, I talked to Blake a couple of times, but obviously that didn’t work out. Last season at Christmas, he came up again as a potential joining our team right there in midseason, but it’s something that we didn’t move on then either. After the season was over with, as we did a deep dive into everything, he’s someone that was still on the radar, that after watching his film at Ole Miss, after talking to some people, we wanted to bring him in for a visit, have a chance to spend 48 hours with he and his family, and he committed on the visit.

My impressions of him from Ole Miss was a guy that could score, that had great energy, seemed to have great spirit, wasn’t afraid of physicality. We liked that he showed that he could be a good player at a high-major level. He was a part of a team at Ole Miss that went to the NCAA Tournament. So those were my first impressions of him as a player.

What about his personality? Is that something a little bit different than some of your other players?

Capel: Well, we knew that he had a passion for playing, a passion for competing. He was really grateful for an opportunity that, you know, somewhere wanted him. And he just seemed to have a big personality.

Obviously you had a ton of success in the portal last spring, and I was wondering if you went into it with a specific strategy, and also I kind of wanted to get your perspective on the benefits of going into a season knowing you’re going to be relying on three - your newcomers are going to be three transfers as opposed to three freshmen, which you obviously have experience with from your time at Duke.

Capel: Yeah, we did have a strategy. We had certain things that we were looking for in guys, not just their talent or skill set, but them as people. I think it helped with the three guys that we got that we had a lot of information, accurate information on them. You know, with Nelly, obviously him being from here - we were able to get real information from Matt Langle at Colgate, but we also knew a lot of people around here that knew him. His high school coach - just a lot of people.

With Greg, obviously my relationship with Wojo, who coached him for four years, and then a guy on our staff here was on the staff at Marquette, Jake Presutti, so we knew that.

We knew a lot of people connected with Blake and his family. So we were able to get accurate information on them as people, how they work, their character and things like that. So we were very fortunate with those guys.

But I also think the other big part for us is the JUCO kid, Federiko, that we got, and then the two high school kids. I just think it’s a great mix. I think they all fit. Obviously when you have guys that have experience, especially in the back court, that can give you an advantage, but the experience has to be about the right things. It just can’t be older guys; they have to be older guys that - the parts fit, the people fit. At the end of the day, this is a people business, and you have to get good guys that are going to be able to understand their role, accept their role and hopefully star in their role. And we’ve had guys that have done that - not just the new guys, but a guy like Nike Sibande, who I look at as a starter, has embraced his role, accepted it and starred in it. I think all of those things have helped us have the season that we’re currently having.

I wanted to check in on a couple guys we haven’t heard about it in awhile. Is Dior still practicing with the team and is William Jeffress - do you have a health update for him?

Capel: Dior is practicing. Will is cleared to do everything except for contact.

And is John practicing with the team at all?

Capel: No.

I’m dialing in from the Miami Herald, so you know what I’m going to ask about. If you could just talk about the Hurricanes’ season this year - they’re coming off kind of an epic collapse against FSU the second half, but I’m just wondering, what is it that - why do you think they’ve been so successful this year and what are you expecting on Saturday in this big season finale?

Capel: Well, I think they’re an outstanding team. Obviously, they’re well-coached, they have older, experienced guys and guards with Pack and Wong, and an experienced front court with Jordan Miller and with Omier. I think Poplar has made a big jump this year. They’re long, they’re really athletic, they’re fast, they’re really good offensively. They’re just a really, really good basketball team, and I’m not surprised at their success.

As far as Saturday, I haven’t thought about it. I haven’t watched their game. I haven’t watched them since we played them. I’m focused on Notre Dame, and after that, we’ll start thinking about Miami. But we know it will be a tough game.

You’ve talked a lot about how your team has been able to respond to adversity, but how have they responded to success and what’s the key to making sure that the emotional high of this past weekend doesn’t lead to a letdown this week?

Capel: Yeah, I think we’ve responded. The thing we’ve tried to do after each game is reset and let that be in the past and focus on what’s ahead of us, what’s the next step. We kind of have a thing - you know, we have a day off, after the game, the day off, we’ll get back today, we’ll have feedback and then we move on and our focus immediately goes to Notre Dame and what we have to do in our preparation. And we need to have good practices and really be focused on what will be an emotional game on Wednesday.

Regarding the success of your team this year - what point in the year, or maybe it was before the season, did you believe that you had a roster and that you had everything in place to be at the final week of the regular season and be in first place and be contending for an ACC championship? When did it hit you that this team could reach this potential?

Capel: I don’t know if I ever thought about that. I thought we would be good. I thought we had a chance to be good. When we all got together - and it wasn’t until the end of August when school started when we had everyone together - and when I watched the guys, started workouts and things like that, I thought we had a chance to be good. Now, I never envisioned it being where we’re in the position, but we never talk about that as a program. We just talk about trying to be the best we can every day. As we went on and we started and we lost three in a row, that was tough, but how we responded to that, I was really proud of them.

When we went to Northwestern and went to N.C. State in consecutive games and we won - not just that we won but we played well - I thought then that, ‘Hey, we have a chance - you know, I think we’re starting to finally get it.’ And as we started the conference after Christmas, we were 1-0, we went to Syracuse and we came back and we were able to beat, I think it was North Carolina and Virginia, then I saw how we handled success a little bit and I thought, ‘Okay, we have a chance to be pretty good, to continue to be good.’ What I thought at the beginning of the year, I still think we have a chance to do that.

So again, we’re just trying to take it one game at a time. We haven’t talked about the end result. We’ve just tried to take it one game at a time. It’s worked for us, so we’re going to try to continue to do that.

Can you speak on the effort and the heart and soul from Jamarius Burton? He plays both sides of the court, great chemistry on and off the court with his teammates, he’s a pit bull, he’s just a great combo guard. He had 14, 8 and 9 on Saturday. What has it meant for you coaches to have that type of guard play from Jamarius Burton amongst your other players? We know March is about guard play, and he epitomizes the true meaning of a true floor general.

Capel: Yeah, JB’s been great for our program, not just this year but last year. He is pro in how he approaches it, how he takes care of his body, how he works on his game. He’s really competitive, he’s serious about trying to be good, he’s grown as a leader. Obviously he’s talented. He has pieces around him that fit this year, which I think has helped him be even better. He’s able to have impact, even at times when he’s not scoring. He had a game this year where we played at Louisville where he had double-figure assists. He didn’t score that much but he impacted the game by passing, by defending and by leadership, and I think that’s where his game has grown, where he understands the impact he can have on a game without just scoring. He’s mature, he’s very serious about his game and he’s had an outstanding year.