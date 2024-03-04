Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met with the media on Monday as part of the ACC coaches weekly Zoom call. Capel discussed his team’s upcoming game with Florida State, the play of Bub Carrington, and more. Here is a complete rundown of everything he had to say.

I know you always have a great appreciation for playing against a Leonard Hamilton team. I know they are not having a great season, but what kind of challenges do they bring?

Capel: Well, I think they’ve been good in conference once they cleared the kids who were two time transfers and allowed them to play. I think they’ve been playing good basketball since then. They were a little bit undermanned to start the season so their non-conference record wasn’t as good, but in conference they’ve been very tough. They’ve been a good team. Number one, they play a different style. They’re going to pressure you, they have great length, they switch a lot of stuff. Offensively, they play at an incredibly fast pace. They do a great job of attacking the paint and getting fouled. So this is a style that we have not seen since earlier in the year. It’s going to be difficult to prepare for it in practice because we don’t have a bunch of 6’7” to 6’10” guys on our practice squad. We’ve excited about the challenge. We’re excited about the opportunity and we look forward to it.

Just looking, there is a lot on the line in the regular season and every game you’ll play until the 17th. How do you feel this impacts some of the younger guys who are less familiar being in this situation where every game means so much for your postseason hopes?

Capel: I think they’ve gone through it all year because every game does mean a lot and that’s the way we’ve tried to…that’s the culture we’ve tried to create in our program that every game is the most important because we’re playing. And if you are a part of something and your name is attached to it, then you should want it to be really, really good. You have to learn how to do that, especially when you’re young. But we’re at the point of the season now where I think everyone understands that. This game tomorrow is the most important game because we’re playing. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing…we’re playing. That’s the mindset that we have to have, the competitive urgency, every second we’re out there, every guy that’s out there, we have to plan in a manner that’s worthy of winning. If we do that, then hopefully we can win the game.

Coming from VCU way back when, what’s your reaction to the NIY dismissing smaller conferences for a field with more power conference teams?

Capel: Yea, I mean they have a right to their decision. I really don’t know a lot about it. I haven’t studied it as much. I’ve heard of it. My reaction right now is…I’m worried about us, man. I’m worried about Florida State. I can’t give energy to stuff that I can’t control. I really don’t have much of an opinion on it. I loved my time at VCU. We participated in the NIT in my time at VCU in my third year we earned the right to be part of it, but right now I’m focused on my program and that’s it.

Speaking of the power of college basketball and what makes it so exciting like a Florida Gulf Coast winning a couple of games, what does the NIT focusing on power-six teams deprive the people of?

Capel: Well I still think you’ll have that, because you’ll have that in the NCAA Tournament. You’ll have those stories of when teams get hot and go on a run like a Florida Atlantic last year. I heard the end of Micah (Shrewsberry) talking about those Butler teams. You’ll have that. That will continue to happen, but I think all of us need to understand that college athletics and college basketball is not the same as it was when we were younger and when we grew up. Everyone has to adapt to that and change and get used to it. I’m not saying we don’t like it or we’re going to like, but that’s the reality. We have to deal in realty with where we are instead of constantly looking back. That’s the way I feel.

Obviously making shots is a big part of it, but what did you like from Bub’s approach over these last two games?

Capel: I thought one of the biggest things in the last game was that he didn’t get in foul trouble and we didn’t have to sit him for long periods of the game. But I just think he’s been aggressive in taking what the defense gives. Against Boston College, they didn’t defend him out to three as much, probably looking at his percentages and he was able to make them play. They went under on some screens and he was able to make them pay. When he’s had an opportunity when they put two on the basketball, he gets off of it pretty quickly. Just reading what the defense is giving, but also I think a big thing, especially against Boston College, was about not being in foul trouble.

As you have prepped for FSU, what have been your impressions of Jamir Watkins, the transfer from VCU?

Capel: I’ve been very impressed with him. We play them in the second to last regular season game, so I haven’t really watched Florida State much this year. Probably Saturday night was my first time really diving into him and I’ve been very impressed with him with how aggressive he’s been. He’s scoring the basketball. He’s getting fouled a lot. He’s shooting it from three well although it’s not a lot of volume, but he’s really shooting it well. Just how confident and aggressive he’s been. He’s been really impressive on film.