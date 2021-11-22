Capel on Collier, Vanderbilt, Stackhouse and more

After you guys got a couple wins, how have you seen your guys respond over the weekend?

Capel: We actually had the weekend off. The NCAA requires a day off each week, so with the way our schedule lined up, Saturday was for last week and then with the games this week Wednesday night and Saturday, we took Sunday off, so we didn’t have to take off Thursday or Friday ahead of the Saturday game. So we had practice today. It was good, good energy. It was good.

In the last game, you got minutes and time for guys who hadn’t played as much and you seemed pretty encouraged after the game. As you went back and watched it and evaluated, did you still feel good about those guys who got more minutes than they had before?

Capel: I felt great about it. I thought Noah Collier was outstanding. As good as I thought he was in real time, which is why he played basically the whole second half, when I went back and watched it on tape, it stood out even more. It jumped off the screen. His energy, he played with force, all the things that we had talked about with him, he was able to execute it at a very high level.

He was probably the only one that played more minutes. J.B. just got back; he played 25 in the first one. Will and Nate had basically been playing the whole game every game. And Dan has played a lot the last few games. So Noah was the guy that kind of stood out and I was really, really pleased with him and his effort.

What is it about Nate being freshman that allows him to not be overwhelmed by the situation?

Capel: I think he has been overwhelmed at times. But I think he has grown from those experiences. He’s been thrust into this position that I’m not saying he wasn’t ready for, but it’s different than what we thought it would be and maybe even he thought it was going to be. We knew he would play, but playing the amount of minutes, starting, it’s different from the role that I think we thought that he would have. For him, he’s done a really good job and I think he’s gotten better and better each game. His stuff jumped off the screen too from that game, just from the standpoint - I thought it was the best defensive game that he’s played and I thought it was the best job that he’s done with being physical. And what I mean by that is, he smashed down on block-outs in that game, something that we’ve really been on him about that he really hadn’t done in the first three games, and he did a really good job of smashing down on bigger guys and getting down there and rebounding the basketball, putting his body on people and blocking out.

The thing you want to see is just progress, and I think he’s done a really nice job each game of getting a little bit better.

Back to Noah, he saw 21 minutes in the last game; he saw 11 minutes combined in the two games prior. Was his play and his performance something that might lend itself to including him a lot more in different lineups than you projected, or was this the plan all along?

Capel: Well, we thought that he would be a significant contributor for us. He played really well in the preseason and in practices and things like that. Once we got to the games, he hadn’t played as well. He and I had a talk and just getting back to everything you were doing earlier. You were playing with force, you defended the ball screen, you played with great energy, you played through contact, you finished through contact, you played above the rim, you defended before the guy got the basketball and you were able to make a free throw. And those are all the things that he did in that game.

Now, we never said - I didn’t say anything about running a play for him or doing any of these things or, really, scoring. Noah’s a guy that, we need his energy, we need his athleticism and he did that at a very high level. So what we talked about the other day with him was that, that’s the standard. You’ve shown that this is what it looks like and this is what you were doing earlier and this is what’s required all the time

It’s not apples-to-apples because you have Burton this time, but how different is the feel facing a Power Five team than you were when you faced West Virginia?

Capel: It’s better because we have another ball-handler. We have a guy that has - we could give Femi a break if we need to, which we did the other day. It gives us a guy that’s mature, that’s played in big moments, played in big games, so you know he won’t afraid or don’t think he will be afraid or overwhelmed by the moment. The that it’s at home certainly is a little bit different. The fact that we do have the West Virginia experience - that’s helpful also for that. I mean, as tough as it was to lose, it was a great learning experience for us. It’s a long year and we’re still trying to figure our team out, but I like the steps that we made over the past week, week and a half.

With Noah, I don’t know how much center he played before he got here, but how much of an adjustment last year was it for him, being a freshman, still physically developing a little bit, and to play against players who are older, bigger, and what signs of growth have you seen in him from the end of last season to now?

Capel: Yeah, you know I think it was unbelievably difficult for all of the freshmen last year everywhere. I can’t speak for everyone; I’m speaking for us. Like, the things that you normally do and go through to prepare for a season, we just couldn’t do last year. We weren’t allowed to do them. And I thought it hurt all of those guys’ progression as basketball players. Their bodies - that was a big thing with Noah, and I think that’s something that he really tried to concentrate on this offseason. And he got stronger, he put on weight. But also, I think the game slowed down for him a little bit. And I thought he did a really, really good job in the offseason of using those experiences to get prepared. But last year, yeah, playing against older guys, playing against bigger guys - you know, he did not play much center at Westtown; he didn’t have too, he had two really good big guys there. So making that adjustment - now, I do think by the end of the year he did some really good things for us. As he got stronger, I think he rebounded the ball well, I think he defended the position well. But just being able to finish and play through contact was something that strength has really helped him with.

What do you know about Vanderbilt going in? I know you probably know Coach Stackhouse fairly well, so what do you know about going into this game with Scottie Pippen Jr. and the rest of that team?

Capel: They’re playing well. They have the preseason SEC player of the year and he’s not even their leading scorer right now. They play really hard, they’re very athletic, they’re forcing about 20 turnovers a game, 19.8 to be exact. They shoot 26 three’s a game. Pippen’s a guy that can control the tempo of a game. He’s a really good player. This is probably my first time really watching him over this weekend in preparation, and his pace, his feel is really good, his ability to read and pick up things as the game is going on and process things has been really good. I’ve been impressed with how hard they play, the athleticism, they have good quality depth. They’re a good basketball team and it will be a great challenge for us.

What will it be like to look down the court and see Stackhouse there? Is it odd? Do memories flood to your head?

Capel: Yeah. I’m glad he’s not playing. That’s the first thing. I’m glad I’m not looking down and he’s in a different jersey than I’m in like back when we were in high school and before we linked up and played AAU together and then certainly the two years we competed against each other in college.

Stack and I go way back to about ninth grade. Good friend, really good guy, obviously was a great player, and I think he’s done a really good job in the coaching profession. He’s a guy that I thought was labeled because he was a really good player, and the thing I respect about him is that he showed how serious he was about wanting to coach. He went and started an AAU program and not just started it - he coached. And he coached really hard. He coached an Adidas team, a traveling team, and did a heck of a job with those guys. He went to the G League and he coached and he won a championship and had an opportunity to have the head job in college at Vanderbilt.

I think it shows how serious he is about his craft. I remember when I did USA Basketball with the national team, he would come and watch us practice, and the thing that I would kind of marvel at, he would come out there and here you have this great player, this former NBA all-star, one of the top shooting guards in the NBA during his time, showing how serious he was - he’d be out there with a notebook taking notes of what he saw and studying. It shows how serious he was about wanting to do this. It wasn’t, ‘Hey, I’m this NBA player and I should just get these opportunities. No. I’m going to go and I’m going to coach AAU and I’m going to learn and I’m going to go study overseas teams and how they coach. I’m going to go out to USA Basketball and watch and take notes.’

So it’s pretty cool to see him down there and see what he’s doing.

I think if you asked both of us back when we were in ninth, tenth grade, if we would coach, I think both of us would have told you that you were out of your mind to even ask that question.

Since it was something we talked about on Friday night, as far as John the last three days, how has he responded to not playing much in the second half? Have you had conversations with him and what’s been his response?

Capel: He’s been great. He was happy that we won. What we’ve tried to talk about is, we need to be about Pitt. It’s not about one person. It’s about us. And one of his classmates who hadn’t played as much, Noah Collier, played as good a game and he’s played since he’s been here. I think John was excited about that and happy for him, and that’s what it should be about. It’s not about sulking and putting your head down; it’s, ‘Look, I need to be better and play better.’ So he’s been good.

To be clear, you and Stackhouse went to the same high school?

Capel: No. We played AAU together.