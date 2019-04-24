News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 11:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Capel makes a move on a local standout

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

Tuesday brought some big news for a local prospect, as Pitt head coach Jeff Capel pulled the trigger on an offer to Moon standout Donovan Johnson. The offer came after Johnson worked out in front o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}