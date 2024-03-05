Jeff Capel, Jaland Lowe and Blake Hinson met the media after Pitt beat Florida State 88-73 at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday night. Here's video and a full rundown of what they said.

Capel: I’m really proud of our guys. This is the first time in a few weeks that we’ve won a Saturday-Tuesday. We’ve won the Saturdays and come back on Tuesdays and got beat the past two weeks, so I’m really proud. We were able to fight through fatigue and did some really, really good things, so I’m really, really proud of our guys. I want to shout out Blake; congrats to him on setting the single-season record for three’s, and just his overall game. He was unbelievable. Made big play after big play, whether it was a shot, an assist - well, not an assist - a rebound, a defensive play. And then Jaland was terrific all game. The last two games, he has 19 assists and I think three turnovers. To have 10 assists and only two turnovers against this pressure, the way this team gets after you, I thought he did a really good job of controlling the game.

So again, really proud of our guys.

Jaland, did you guys know they were going to put that much pressure on you?

Lowe: Yeah, no doubt. We watch film. We knew what to expect going into the game. We know how they game plan. We know how they work.

It looked like it was a little chippy out there; would you agree with that?

Lowe: A little bit, but I mean, that’s what makes the game fun.

What’s been the key for you to be smart with the basketball?

Lowe: Trusting my instincts, having guys and a coaching staff that trusts me to do the right thing, make the right play and just having teammates who have full belief.

Blake, how did you see Jaland and Bub handle the pressure?

Hinson: Good. I loved it. I thought it was a really good way of handling the pressure. We knew they were going to bring it and they were prepared.

Did you ever have a double-double as a freshman?

Hinson: Yeah. Not in assists, but yeah.

Jaland, how much freedom does Jeff and Pitt’s system allow you to play with?

Lowe: It’s controlled freedom. He has a lot of trust in us and we know the expectations of controlling this team. So just knowing how he goes about trusting us, we have to show that we can handle it.

Blake, what does the single-season three-point record mean to you?

Hinson: It does mean a lot. When I came back, I wanted to come back with a purpose, you know, do things, give back to the city what it’s gave to me. So the city witnessing that makes me proud of myself and proud that I get to give that to the fans.

What’s your last game here going to be like?

Hinson: A win.

Blake, you guys on defense controlled the paint 24-8 in the first half. What had you guys so locked in to keep them out of their offense?

Hinson: That’s their game. It’s just like guarding a team that shoots three’s, where you have to stop them from doing that. That’s their game, so we had to keep them out of the paint.

You made back-to-back three’s after they cut it to eight in the second half. Did you feel any pressure to put the team on your back at that point?

Hinson: No, it’s just read-and-react. When the ball comes to me, the rim’s there and I shoot it.

Jaland, what’s it like playing with a guy who, it seems like every game now is breaking a different record?

Lowe: It’s amazing. I don’t think - I’m trying to enjoy it right now, because there’s not many people like Blake Hinson in this world. He’s one of a kind, he’s special and I’m grateful to have him.

What went into the game plan to get them out of their rhythm?

Capel: I thought the first half and the first 25 minutes, we did an unbelievable job of executing it. The thing was just to really try to crowd the paint, try to find Green, and to really be in gaps early, and I thought we did a really good job of that. Now, Green got loose for two three’s in transition in the first half and then we didn’t switch up on a dribble exchange, he got another three. But other than that, I thought we did a really good job of controlling the paint.

From about the 16-minute mark when we went up 18, our defense wasn’t good like it was the first 25 minutes. They were able to get inside, they were able to get to the paint. I thought we got a little bit tired, I thought we played a little bit tired on the defensive end; fortunately, we were able to keep scoring, but the plan was to really try to limit them in the paint, because that’s where the majority of their points come from.

How unique is it for a freshman to have an assist-to-turnover ratio like that?

Capel: It’s very unique. It’s very unique. But it’s a testament to Jaland and to how much he’s grown, the confidence that he has, the beliefs that we have in him. He knows that, he feels that. I love to hear him say his instincts, because that’s one of the things we’ve talked to him about, I’ve talked to him a lot about, just his instincts. Same thing with Bub. I mean, those two guys have been really good and we’re going to need them to continue to be really good for us.

And you have to trust them, right?

Capel: Yeah. Well, trust is earned, and those guys earned the trust from us as a coaching staff. We knew coming into the season they were going to have to be good. I knew that there were going to be growing pains, because it’s very difficult for a freshman, especially when you have the ball in your hands, and both of those guys were going to have the basketball in their hands. And we took some lumps, we took some knocks, but I think the experience that they got through trial and error has really, really helped them, it’s helped them to continue to believe, they have teammates that believe in them and have been unbelievable with them throughout the season and encouraging them, and the same with us as a staff. And they’ve grown.

Is this the best your team has played all season?

Capel: You know, we’re playing well. The thing I’ve tried not to do is to really look in the rearview mirror that much. But I would say since we went to Duke, I think we’ve played pretty well since then.

What would you say is the difference in Bub and Jaland in how they handle the physicality from other teams now?

Capel: Yeah, well, number one, they’ve gotten stronger, they’re used to it, they understand it. They understand how to maneuver off of it. But most importantly, I think they understand their strengths and they understand, like, they have experience with it. The first time you’re experiencing that, it’s very difficult because we can’t simulate that in practice. But we got it early - like I said, we took some lumps, but to them, man, it’s a testament to them, their families. I mean, they work. They watch a lot of tape, a lot of film on their own, stuff we send to them. They’re students of the game, they’re hungry to learn, and I’m not surprised by that; I knew that when we recruited them. But just to see how fast they’ve gotten better has been pretty cool to watch.

Was there anything said to Bub after the early technical?

Capel: No. Just to watch yourself.

You knew he had it handled?

Capel: Yeah, I knew he had it handled. I trust him.

You said you knew Bub and Jaland would have to be good coming into the season. Did you expect that they would be this good?

Capel: I hoped that they would be. I thought there was a chance to, and I knew that if it were to happen, it would happen later. But we had to win, and they helped us win early. Like I said, we went through some lumps, but I knew their character and how they work and how good they want to be, and the thing about both of them that’s really unique for young guys is, they’re very, very quick learners. They pick up things very quickly. That’s something I thought they would do, but maybe they’ve done it faster than I even anticipated.

Two 20-win seasons, that hasn’t been done in a decade. How does that feel?

Capel: Yeah, I didn’t know that until I did the radio before the game. I had no idea about it. I’ve tried to have us just so locked in to winning this game. We’ve tried to take the thing of just being 1-0.

To me, that’s a testament to Heather, to Chancellor Gallagher and now our new chancellor, to the board of trustees, our staff and the guys that we’ve been able to recruit, that we’ve taken a lot of lumps, but we continued to show up. One of the things we talk about in our program is to show up, and it would have been very easy for all of us, the people that I mentioned, to walk away or to give in to it. But we continued to show up. I’ve had unbelievable support and I’m grateful - again, first time in a decade, that’s pretty cool, but I want more.