The Pitt basketball team is off a to a 5-0 start for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Panthers have stockpiled some wins over some lesser competition to this point, but that should all change on Wednesday when Pitt takes on Saint Louis for a noon tipoff today in Brooklyn.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel quickly admitted this Saint Louis team will be the best team his team has faced to this point, as they were picked to win the Atlantic 10 conference in the preseason. The Billikens are under the guidance of third-year coach Travis Ford, and he is finally looking to break through to the postseason. He spent eight seasons as the head man at Oklahoma State prior to his stop in St. Louis.

Capel is excited to see what his team can do with its first real test on the horizon while coupling that with it being the first time the team is playing outside the Petersen Events Center this season.

“They are really good defensively and a very good offensive rebounding team, so we’re excited about the challenge,” Capel said of Saint Louis earlier this week. “So we’re excited to get a chance to play in New York - play in this venue, and play against a really good team.”

Saint Louis is led by 6-1 graduate transfer guard Tramaine Isabell Jr. He was widely regarded as one of the top transfers on the market this offseason after averaging 21 points per game for Drexel a year ago. His decision to join the Billikens helped make them the favorite in the A-10. Isabell leads Saint Louis with 14.5 points per game.

He is joined in the backcourt by Jordan Goodwin, a 6-3 sophomore who is averaging 8 points and 6 rebounds per game, and Javon Bess, a 6-6 senior averaging 13.3 a night to form one of the more talented and physical backcourts in the country.

That veteran leadership back there has Capel thinking they will try to pressure the young Panthers, who are starting three true freshmen this season with Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens, and Au'Diese Toney.

“They’re a really good team - well-coached, they’re old, they have experience. Very tough, very physical,” Capel said of the Billikens.

Pitt has been paced by Johnson, a fearless true freshman point guard. He is averaging 16 points, 6.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game through his first five collegiate games. As sensational as he has been, Capel knows the veteran Billikens could pose some problems to the freshman guard, especially with how well Saint Louis limited Seton Hall star Myles Powell in their last game.

“I think he (Powell) came into that game averaging 27 points a game, and they (Saint Louis) blitzed him every time he came off a ball screen and they doubled him, they tried to trap him, so I could see them doing something like that,” Capel said of the type of defense Johnson should expect to see on Wednesday.

“I know they are really good defensively, that’s what they hang their hat on, so it’s my job to have our team prepared for whatever we think they may do and we’ll be prepared for it.”