Panther-lair - Capel: 'It's really frustrating'

Jeff Capel addressed the media following his team’s loss to Clemson on Saturday to close out the regular season. Here is a full rundown of everything he said.

Capel: Well congratulations to Clemson. They’re a really good basketball team. They’re older. They shot the ball really well tonight. They shared the basketball, I mean they are a really, really good team. Their season has been interrupted several times with interruptions, but when they’ve been able to have consistent time together they’ve been one of the better teams in the ACC and they certainly played like that tonight.

I’m proud of our fight tonight, frustrating game. We got down early, physicality, the speed of how they were cutting an moving offensively - really knocked us off balance, but we got it back. We fought throughout the game. We were able to get it to two at halftime and again in the second half we have to be able to finish through contact. We have to be a little bit stronger, but again I’m proud of our fight. I’m really, really proud of our fight and look forward to the ACC Tournament.

You had it down to 2 points with 16 minutes to go and they went on a 9-0 run. What kind of changed in that moment?

Capel: Well, we weren’t able to score obviously. We weren’t able to play through a lot of contact. There was a lot of contact, I mean a lot of contact and we weren’t able to play through that. We got frustrated and they were able to get some easy baskets.

What did you see early on in the second half as some of the bigger defensive lapses?

Capel: Well I thought our frustration - Look, they’re good. I’m not taking anything away from them, but their movement, our zone we didn’t get to shooters. The guys that are shooters, we didn’t get to them on time and make them put the basketball on the floor. At times we over-helped on guys that are non-shooters and allowed them to get some baskets. Obviously inside they were able to go to Simms a couple of times and he was able to get to his left shoulder without much resistance. We missed some shots, layups, some stuff right there at the basket and again we have to be able to play through contact as there’s a lot of contact out there, certainly this afternoon there was a lot.

Is the over-helping just guys trying to do too much?

Capel: I think at times it’s that. I think it’s not being able to identify shooter, non-shooter and what we’ve gone through in scouting. I think sometimes maybe it’s a little bit fatigue and when it’s a really, really physical game like it was today, you tend to get a little bit more tired quicker. So I think it’s a combination of those things.

Do you think chemistry plays into with maybe some guys not see as much time as others?

Capel: Does chemistry have to do with what?

With the transitioning and over helping…

Capel: That doesn’t have anything to do with it. We practice it all the time so those guys are in practice so that doesn’t have anything to do with that. Look, they really executed well tonight.

What went into the decision to start Onye over Femi?

Capel: Femi was late for a meeting.

What do you think the difference was in the first half and second half was for your team offensively? You mentioned finishing was it just that or something else?

Capel: No it’s that. We didn’t finish in the second half. We got some of the same looks, we didn’t finish.

How excited are you to see your team’s response after everything that has happened heading into the ACC Tournament?

Capel: I’ve been excited since we played NC State. I’ve been excited for the response. I’ve been excited by how we’ve played. I’ve been excited about coming to practice. I’ve been excited about the energy of this group and how we responded to adversity.

How much of that excitement can you see from your players?

Capel: I see it a lot. I mean these guys are excited for each other, to play, excited about the opportunity.

In that first half Justin didn’t have many points, but it came from a team effort. Is that something that you like to see?

Capel: Look, we need Justin to score. I mean that’s a fact. He’s one of the best players in this league. He’s a contender for the ACC Player of the Year and we need him to and I don’t like the way he’s officiated, just to be completely honest with you. I’ve been around this league for a really long time as a player and as a coach and when you’re a really good player and one of the best players in the league you usually don’t go through a game when you play 30 minutes and not shoot a free throw, when you’re not just a jump shooter. So that’s something that has been really frustrating. There’s a double standard with us and I’m tired of it. I’ll get what happens will happen, but you know teams can talk to our bench, they can go crazy over a call, and nothing happens. But when we’ve done it, there’s technical fouls. It’s been really for two years it’s been this way, but it’s really been this year especially over the last month and a half and it’s really frustrating because I don’t know what to say to my team. It’s really frustrating. This is a really emotional game and when you’re playing and it’s physical and all these things like that. But other teams are able to be emotional and emote emotional things. There was a call today where they didn’t think - they had a guy run off the court and things like that and nothing is called, but if we yell “and one” not even the guy that got fouled, there’s a technical foul in the critical part of the game. And it’s not right, it’s not right. I know we have not been one of the better teams in this league since I’ve been here, eventually we will, that will happen. But it’s not right what is happening to us. It’s really freaking frustrating.

Have you made this known to the ACC office?

Capel: It doesn’t matter. Yes, but it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter, like it doesn’t matter. So we have to figure out a way to continue to fight through and persevere because look, those guys have a very hard job to do, they’re good guys. Like I like all of them, but man it’s frustrating when you see some of the things. You guys follow us, so you see it. You see it, and I know you do and it’s not right. It’s not right, so I know I’m wrong for what I’m saying. You can’t say anything. You can’t say anything. Again, I like all of those guys, they’re really really good guys, but this is some (expletive).