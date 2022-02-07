Capel: 'It requires more and we have to be able to give more'

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met with the media following his team’s 74-47 loss to Virginia Tech on Monday. Here is a complete rundown of his remarks.





Capel: Well congrats to Virginia Tech. They shot the ball really, really well again. They’ve been shooting the ball well the last three or four games, certainly the two against us. Our slow start really hurt us again. We got off to a good start in the first five minutes. I thought we played really hard. We defended, we moved, and then after that they just went on a spree and got open looks, penetration, stuff off the screens, ball screen stuff and we weren’t able to score in the first half. We missed at least four layups I remember at the top of my head, just stuff right there at the basket we weren’t able to finish. Outside of Mo (Gueye) we didn’t have anyone that was scoring. Again disappointing for us, but congrats to them.

Questions.

I think they were 30-10 in the paint and out-rebounded you guys 36-18. Why did they control inside so well?

Capel: Well they were more active, especially in the second half. We went to switching because they were really stretching us out on the ball screens, so we one to switching and sometimes we had guards on some of their bigs and they were able to get down there. But we have to do a better job of blocking out. I mean, that’s the main thing. We have to play with more force, we have to play with more physicality on all of those things.

What can you say to your team after a game like tonight?

Capel: We have to work and get better, it’s not going to get any easier, that’s what I say to them. It requires more and we have to be able to give more. We have to invest more and that’s all of us, everyone. So that’s what we talk about.

How did Hugley respond to coming off the bench for the first time this season?

Capel: He was Ok to start. Look we need him. We need him to be really good. We need him to play with a little bit more force. This team doubled him even before the catch. There were guys sitting in his lap. We all have to be able to adjust to it. John does, we do, his teammates do and it requires movement. All of us have to work a little bit harder, better, and smarter.

Even when you were playing well defensively, you still struggled on offense. What do you need to do to start faster and what do you need to do to maintain when something is working?

Capel: Well we have to get points. All of us, we have to do it together. We have to be able to move, to screen, and cut. We can’t just stand and watch. The ball just can’t sit. The movement opens up lanes for some of our guys to be able to drive the basketball. Certainly being able to play out of double team without turning the basketball over when we do try to throw it inside. All of those things have to be better. Everything we do has to be better. It has to be a collective effort to do it together.

Do you expect Horton to get more playing Tim going forward because he hasn’t played much until last week?

Capel: Well he was suspended, that’s why he didn’t play…

No, I mean since he came off that…

Capel: He’s playing about 20 minutes a game, so he’s played. He’s played. So again, I expect him to play. Like he’s played, I’m not sure — are you talking like a 30 minute game?

Yea, like as if he were a starter…

Capel: He’s played.

You have a lot of young guys on your team, and some went through stuff last year, but even guys like John didn’t get to experience this. What are things you are telling them going through rough stretches like this?

Capel: It requires more. We have to work harder. We have to be disciplined. We have to play with force, more force. You need each other. The things I’ve been saying all year, that’s what we’ll continue to say.