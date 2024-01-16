Capel: First of all, congrats to Syracuse. To come on the road and shoot the basketball as well as they did tonight, that was something they have not been doing, especially from the three-point line. But they made them today.

I thought we were ready to play. I thought there were some good things that we did. I thought we generated some really good looks early in the game, but we didn’t make them. And they did.

I love my team. I think we’re pressing. I think we’re putting pressure on ourselves, especially here, because we’ve not shot the basketball well here. But I do like the shots that we were generating. We have to continue to be tougher, to be together and to fight through it. And to figure out a way to cross that bridge and to become the team that we want to be and that we think that we can be.

Jaland, what did you feel in the second half?

Lowe: I just wanted to win. That was the only thing on my mind. I wanted to give us a spark, be that guy that just stepped up, try to ignite guys. That was really it. I just wanted to be that spark for everybody.

Are there parts of your game that you feel have become more consistent as you’ve gotten more time to play with the guys in live action?

Lowe: I mean, I’m just all-around healthier, so I just feel more comfortable out there with everybody. Everybody’s pretty comfortable with each other, so that’s just really it.

Jaland, do you feel the pressure that your coach kind of talked about where, a lot of people aren’t making shots, you guys haven’t won some games on this home floor - do you feel that when you’re out there?

Lowe: I don’t think it’s pressure from Coach. We all want to win, and that’s just the bottom of it. We just want to win. It’s not pressure from him, because we expect that from our coach. He’s our example. We know what he’s done in the past. He holds us to a high standard, and we just want to go out and hold that standard for him and for ourselves at the same.

I wasn’t necessarily saying that he’s putting that pressure; it’s just more that, you guys are competitive - how do you put the frustration on the back burner and not allow that to affect your play?

Lowe: Mature. It’s just mature. It’s a next play thing. It’s a mindset that a lot of people have to get used to. If we’re not making shots, we still have to make sure we get back on the other end and don’t let it affect the rest of our play.

It seemed like in the second half, you were getting more aggressive as shots went down. Were guys telling you, ‘Hey, you have the green light, you need to go’ or were they just kind of finding you?

Lowe: It’s not necessarily them telling me. We all trust each other with the ball in our hands, so it’s not just a solo thing. Everybody trusts each other at the same time.

What are you guys talking about on the floor when shots aren’t falling and you’re trying to find something to be consistent to shock you guys out of it when the other team has runs going?

Lowe: Get a defensive stop. When we’re not hitting shots, that’s all it is: get back on the defensive end, try to make up on that side.

Jeff, to what Jaland was saying, did you find the team’s pressing on offense is bleeding over to defense?

Capel: Yeah, I think so. I thought - in the first half, I thought they made some really tough shots. They made a couple of shots at the end of the shot clock. Coming into the game, in conference play they were making four three’s a game. They made six in the first half. And some of them were deflating. When I say we’re pressing - then we foul Copeland shooting a three. That’s what - we want it so bad, and they do. They really do. But I just think, when it’s not going our way - it was a really interesting answer and a great answer from an 18-year old about, ‘We have to mature.’ We collectively as a group have to mature, and we have to understand that we have to do it together. Again, all these guys, they are really good guys, I love being around them, they want to be really, really good, and they’re searching right now. We’re searching. All of us. And I have to do a better job with them, but hopefully as we go forward, we can get back into the rhythm offensively that we were in earlier this year.

I thought we generated really good looks early in the game; we just - they wouldn’t go down for us.

When you guys aren’t able to hit your shots - as a team, when you’re hitting shots, everyone feeds off of it and it clearly generates a lot of things. Is there something you can do to kind of shock things back into that?

Capel: That’s a great question. It’s something I’m trying - I’m trying to figure out the buttons to push. Obviously, what I’ve done has not worked. I’m going to continue to try. We’re going to continue to believe in them, to try to encourage them, to tell the truth. We have to collectively as a team - coaches, players - we have to be tougher. We have to be mentally tougher and we have to be physically tougher. I thought in the first half, there were about five opportunities for us to dive and get a loose ball, and we didn’t do it. That has to become second nature to us. We can’t have guys where they take a shot and we’re running down the court. We had a great play in the second half where Zack blocked a shot. Ish went to go save it and we’re running down the court. Those plays - that’s what I mean about the mental toughness to stay in it. So we just collectively as a group, we all have to be better and I have to be better for them.

I forget the exact phrase you used about Blake after the Louisville game - about him being “all in” or “on” or “locked in” or something like that.

Capel: I’m not sure.

Nonetheless, when he’s going through this shooting slump that’s now about a month long, how do you keep him from not getting in his own head and it affecting his confidence?

Capel: Yeah, well, I don’t know if it affects his confidence. I think what it can do with Blake is make him press a little bit more. Because there’s no one that wants it more than him for this program, for this city, for this University, for this student section. He is the most appreciative and grateful guy. As a player, you know when you’re struggling, and sometimes you try to go get it even more. I thought the way he started the game, he posted, he got to the basket, he made a three on an offensive rebound; I thought he did a good job there, but when we were struggling to make shots, as the best player, as the leader, you kind of feel like, ‘Well, maybe I have to do a little bit more, I have to.’ And he got some good looks; he just missed them. Just like we all did.

So we just have to keep encouraging him. We need him to be him. And those shots and plays will eventually fall. But we can’t allow missed shots to hurt us on the other end, too. We have to stay locked in and dialed in there with what we’re doing, with the coverages, with guarding the ball, with being in the gaps, whatever it is, our gameplan. We have to do a good job of doing that.

You mentioned two times that you have to be better; what exactly does that entail for you?

Capel: I just have to coach them better, I have to - I think we’re prepared. Obviously, we have to do a better job there. Try to help them be confident. Believe in them. Love on them even more. Especially times right now when we’re struggling.

If you’re short on mental toughness, how do you get it back?

Capel: You just have to keep fighting. No one can help you with that. You have to help yourself with that.

From the 10:24 mark in the first half to the 6:20 mark you had a scoreless drought. That’s a trend that has happened in a few games this season. Is that something that is specifically happening?

Capel: I don’t think - I mean, we were up six at that point. I thought we were making some shots and then we came out and we didn’t make shots. We got to the foul line, we missed front end of one-and-one, went one-for-two at the line another time. We have to have, collectively as a group, toughness to step up and make plays.

Starling is a guy who was struggling coming into today and he had a really big game. What did you see from him? Anything different as to what you saw on tape?

Capel: No, that seems to be a trend against us. Benny Williams had 25 points coming into this game in conference play; 15 were against us. He hadn’t made a three. He made one today. Starling’s a talented kid. He was a top-30 kid coming out of high school. And he was able to get to spots, he was in a good rhythm, he was confident, he saw the basketball go in, and when you’re a talented player, if you see it go in a few times, that gives you even more confidence. We have to have better resistance, though, and that’s what I mean about the physicality that we have to have defensively to be able to stand guys up and contest guys without fouling. I think we fouled three jump shooters today; we have to have the discipline to not do that.

What’s Bub’s demeanor right now? He shot 0-for-10, obvious struggles; how have you seen him try to fight through and find himself?

Capel: Yeah, he’s obviously down, because he’s a talented player and he’s a good player and he’s had an outstanding season thus far. But he’s struggling. Bub is a confident kid, but look, when you’re 18 years old and you’re a freshman and you’re struggling, at times you can feel like you’re letting your team down. The thing that I constantly tell him is that, just like when we were winning and he was playing well, he wasn’t winning for us; we were winning. So it’s not a singular thing. He knows that he has to be better and he will be better and we’ll help him with that. But he has to remain confident in his work, confident in the process and continue to keep swinging.

You’ve been a coach - you’ve coached through so many seasons, you’ve been coached through so many seasons; what are things you can do in those moments to kind of, when things are not falling, to shock a team out of whatever funk they’re in?

Capel: That’s a good question. To me, I think a lot of it, at least in my experience as a player, it was players that did it. I think I played for arguably - I don’t think it’s arguably; I think he’s the best coach ever. I was on a team that went 2-14 in the league and 13-18. The year before, we played for the national championship. The next year, we started 0-4 in the conference. There wasn’t much that Coach did. He believed in us. But it wasn’t much that he did. There was a toughness with our group. And we were not the most talented group - now, we were older, but there was a toughness with Chris Collins, who is the coach at Northwestern, was a senior, with myself - we had been through hard times and it was a just thing where, ‘We have to fight, we have to get out of it.’ Now, Coach and the coaching staff believed in us, they - believe it or not, we put in a flex offense at Duke to go play N.C. State for that game. I don’t think we ran it well, but there was a toughness that we had and we had to overcome it. We finished 8-8 in the league, made the Tournament and we won the ACC the next year. So there was a toughness.

Sometimes you have to go through crap. Sometimes you have to go through hard things to learn. We are a group - we are a team that, and I don’t use this as a crutch - look, we’re inexperienced. It’s not an excuse; it’s an explanation. We have to go through it and we’re going through something really hard right now. So this will teach us a lot individually and collectively as a group, because that’s life. You go through stuff. You have to fight through. Sometimes, the only thing people can do to help you is to believe in you and to encourage you. But in my experience, there comes a point where you’re just like, enough’s enough. And you fight through it and you figure it out.

So that’s what we have to do. We’re going to continue to encourage them, to coach them, to believe in them, to tell them the truth, to watch film, to continue to teach. And I do think eventually we’ll figure it out.