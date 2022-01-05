Capel: 'I’m proud of how we fought, but disappointed in the loss'
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met with the media over Zoom following his team’s 75-72 loss to Louisville on Wednesday evening. Here is a complete rundown of everything he had to say as his team fell t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news