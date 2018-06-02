For the second time since he was hired, Jeff Capel has convinced a 2019 recruit to reclassify and commit as a member of Pitt's 2018 class.

The latest success came on Saturday when three-star wing Au'Diese Toney committed to the Panthers while on an official visit. Toney was originally ranked No. 135 in the class of 2019 and had secured offers from Kansas State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.

But during his visit, Toney decided he would be attending Pitt this fall.

"This decision was not easy," Toney said in a Twitter announcement, "but I'm humbled and blessed to verbally commit and continue my academic and athletic career at University of Pittsburgh."

Toney is Capel's third commitment in the 2018 class, joining four-star guard Trey McGowens and three-star guard Xavier Johnson. Capel also landed senior guard Sidy N'Dir, who will join Pitt as a graduate transfer from New Mexico State.

Capel's first run through recruiting at Pitt has been a seminar in less-than-conventional player procurement. In addition to N'Dir's graduate transfer, Toney and McGowens both reclassified from the 2019 class to join Capel's rebuild at Pitt this season and Johnson picked the Panthers after decommitting from Nebraska following a coaching change.

Whereas McGowens, Johnson and N'Dir secured the back court for Capel, Toney adds some help on the wing. Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans had this to say about the latest addition to Pitt's roster:

"A 6-foot-6 lefty that can play three positions, Toney brings quality toughness, scoring and versatility to the floor. On the Under Armour circuit this spring, he has averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and close to two assists and two steals per contest."

Capel has one more scholarship to give for the upcoming season and a need in the front court.