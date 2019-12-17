News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Capel breaks down win over NIU

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

I think we were lethargic for a good part of the game. We looked like a team that just finished exams and hadn’t been in competition that I think has been 10 days, 9 days - whatever it is since Lou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}