Capel breaks down win over NIU
I think we were lethargic for a good part of the game. We looked like a team that just finished exams and hadn’t been in competition that I think has been 10 days, 9 days - whatever it is since Lou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news