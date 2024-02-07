Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met with the media following his team’s 67-64 win over NC State on Wednesday. The Panthers improved to 15-8 on the year with the victory. Here is a complete rundown of everything Capel had to say.

Capel: I’m really proud of our guys. A real big, big-time road win in the ACC, something we don’t take for granted. We beat a really good team, a team that’s very good in this building. I thought we did it with toughness and grit and all of those things. We got off to a really, really good start offensively and defensively, but we had a stretch there in the first half where we went minutes without scoring. I thought we did a great job of closing the half. A really good job to start the second half and then their defensive pressure, intensity, and all of those things picked up. They have a really good team, man. Burns is a load down low. Horne can really, really score, but our guys made so many tough plays down the stretch. It was the under-4 timeout and it was a tie game and we talked about getting three stops. Blake stepped up and made free throws and we Federiko did an unbelievable job on Burns where we got a stop. We got an under out of bounds where we got two great looks and missed them, but the fact that we kept the play alive and it ended with Ish getting an offensive rebound and scoring. So many guys stepped up and made plays. Big-time performance by us.

It seemed in the first half you attacked the rim more than usual, was that part of the game plan?

Capel: Yea, well we wanted to put them in ball screens. We wanted to Burns in balls screens. We wanted to attack. We wanted to try to wear him out and tried to run him as much as we could and then just put him in as many ball screens as we could to hopefully get into his legs a little bit because he’s a very difficult guy to guard when they have the ball offensively. I thought Jaland, Bub, those guys made some really great reads off the ball screen. They were able to attack and get downhill, so that was part of the game plan.

They really took Blake Hinson away in the second half. What did they do to neutralize him?

Capel: I thought he missed some open shots. Out of timeouts, we ran and he got three threes that were really good shots that he just missed. Now their defensive intensity on him, attention I should say, it wasn’t the intensity, they were always intense. Their attention to him was maybe a little more locked-in. We got it to Blake off the ball screen on a switch. So he got some good looks and he just missed them, but I think their attention was a little bit heightened.

What does it say about Jaland’s poise for him to hit the two big free throws at the end?

Capel: He’s someone that I wanted on the line, that we wanted on the line. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. He’s stepped up this year and shown in big moments that he’s not afraid of the moments. To step up there calmly, I’ve seen him do it since he was younger. He lives for those moments. Same thing with Bub, Bub made two big-time free throws for us. Ish made big-time free throws for us. That’s something that has been a little bit of an Achilles heel for us this year. It was great to see in some pressure situations to step up and make them.

Do you feel like you got away from your game plan in the second half during that cold streak?

Capel: No. I thought their pressure picked up. They made some adjustments defensively. They started blitzing our ball screens and being a little bit more aggressive, but I don’t think it’s anything that we did. We got some good looks, we didn’t make some shots.

Can you talk about Fede in the final minutes with the stop, rebound, and score?

Capel: Yea, he was terrific. We knew where the ball was going. We felt like it was going to go to Burns, but if not we knew Burns or Horne were going to be the guys, so our antenna had to be up. Fede, like I’ll give him, he battled all game. And even down the stretch he was able to come up with a huge stop. He walled him up, played with physicality, and to finish it with the rebound and to get rid of it before they could foul him. Big-time effort by him.