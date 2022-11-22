Capel: I’m really proud of our team for how we played and more importantly, how we defended. This team that we played was averaging 87 points per game, they were shooting about 46, 47% from three. To hold them to 61 and under 40% shooting is really, really good for our guy. I thought we did a really good job of understanding the game plan and really guarding the basketball, not over-helping on penetration. We wanted to make them contested two-point shooters and I thought, for the most part, we did that.

In the second half, we got going offensively, got into a better rhythm. This is just the second time all year that this group has played together. Like I said, I’ve been saying, I think we’re getting better; it’s just going to take some time to get into the rhythm of everyone and getting back used to John and John getting used to playing with us. Obviously, in the second half, we were able to get it down there and take advantage of the size that we had with him, with J.B., with Blake. I thought he did a really good job - he being John - of getting deep position and going up and finishing.

So I’m just really proud of the win and look forward to getting better.

John, were you on any kind of minutes restriction?

Hugley: No, not as I know of.

Capel: He was not. He was in foul trouble.

John, you guys hit 17-of-17 from inside the arc in the second half. Have you ever been part of a team that has a perfect half like that?

Hugley: No, it was crazy because we didn’t even know until Coach came in and told us. I don’t think we were locked in on that; we were just locked in on competing hard.

What do you think led to it? What leads to a 17-of-17 performance?

Capel: I think our togetherness and just sticking together and really, just on the defensive end and it turns into easy points on offense.

They came out and hit 58% of their shots eight minutes into the game, and then you guys seemed to make some adjustments that clamped down a little bit on them, and I think they finished the first half back in the 30’s on field goal percentage. What were some of those adjustments you guys made, or was it more so just, ‘Hey guys, let’s get on our plan?’

Hugley: It was just like, ‘Hey guys, it’s time to turn it up another notch. Protect our house and defend how we know we can defend.’

How have you noticed Nelly growing as a ball-handler?

Hugley: I think Nelly does a really good job back there handling the ball and handling pressure. He’s a vet, so you know he’s a great leader with the ball.

What’s it like to play with Jorge?

Hugley: It’s amazing playing with both of them, Jorge and G. They just bring so much spirit to the game and just happiness and joy. You gotta love it.

In the last game, you had your arm around him and you were talking to him; what’s some of the advice that you have for those two?

Hugley: Well, G, two things I tell him every day: we need you to score and we need you to talk. And then Jorge, just be everywhere.

Have you seen them getting tougher? The one thing was about getting them used to playing a little more physical, knowing how to use their size; how have you seen them adjust now that they’re getting in actual games?

Hugley: I think it’s really looking good. They don’t have to be the strongest; they can do different things.

Coach talked about, you were out for so long and just getting back into basketball shape. How does it feel to get in that rhythm now - you’re starting to see more minutes and obviously feeling better, too. How’s it feel just to be back in that mode?

Hugley: It feels good, but I have to get in much better shape.

Better shape how?

Hugley: Conditioning, I guess.

Would you put a percentage on how back you are conditioning-wise?

Hugley: No, I wouldn’t give it a percentage.

Jeff, you played seven guys most of the night; was that just so those seven can get used to each other?

Capel: It was just the rhythm of the game. It was an odd game with the size. So with Federiko and G, those two guys especially, it was a tough game. When we subbed when John got in foul trouble, we went a bit smaller because we wanted to switch. We wanted to switch the ball screens. We wanted to contain penetration. And I just didn’t think that those two guys - those bigger guys - were ready for that.

This was the second game in a row that you finished 1:1 assist:turnover. I’m sure you want that number more weighted toward assists, but what needs to be cleaned up there?

Capel: We have to be stronger with the basketball. We have to make better decisions. Those two things.

Jamarius had a really strong night. I know he missed the last game; what went into his performance today, delivering for you guys and not just shooting but also distributing the ball?

Capel: I thought he did a really good job of letting the game come to him and picking his spots. I thought he was really strong in his drives and his decision-making. He was able to make a three. I thought he played a big-time game, and he also did it on the defensive side as well.

He had a behind-the-back pass; is that something he does all the time in practice?

Capel: He doesn’t do it all the time, but it’s something that we’ve seen.

Are you still looking at Jorge as a perimeter guy? Or do you see him as somebody that can play inside?

Capel: Jorge’s a guard. He’s a wing-guard. That’s what he is. He can do a lot of things. He’s going to continue to get better. He’s not a post guy, by any means. I think he’s a wing.

Is he capable of defending those guys down in the post?

Capel: He’s going to have to. And he’s going to have to learn how to do it. It’s not going to be by being physical. He’s going to have to use his quickness, and that’s something he’ll learn as we go forward. There was a question asked about physicality with him and is he being more physical - I think he is. He’s learning this game, the college game here in the United States. It’s very different from his game where he comes from. We’re not a very physical team when John’s not there and John wasn’t there for six weeks. Now, he had to go against Blake, and Blake can be physical. But he’s going to continue to get better. He’ll never be the most physical guy, but he’ll have to understand and learn how to bang with those guys in his own way. Use his quickness, use his length, use his intelligence and get better there.

You had five double-figure scorers tonight and another had nine points; how important is it to find that balance and develop that cohesion this early?

Capel: For us, we’re still trying to figure out who we are. This is the second game we’ve played where we’ve had all the guys that are healthy enough to play. So we’re trying to figure out who we are as a basketball team, what combinations work best together. We’ve been in this stretch where we really haven’t had an opportunity to practice that much, so it’s just been walk-throughs and the games. So we’re still trying to figure out who we are. Again, I think we’re getting better, but we have a long way to go to become the team I think we can be.

I asked John this question, but with the defensive improvement you guys showed mid-game in the first half, they were shooting really well and you guys seemed to affect that and they finished 37% on the night. What did you see from your guys, just seeing how they adjusted and the things that they did better as the game went on?

Capel: I thought we did a better job of containing penetration, so just guarding the ball. And I thought we did a better job of communicating, of calling the switches, saying ‘Stay,’ whatever coverage we were in - I thought we did a much better job of those two things, which were two things that were a point of emphasis for us coming into the game.

Your guys shot 77% in the second half. Are you seeing that kind of shooting in practice?

Capel: We’ve shot the ball really well in practice. It hasn’t translated to games. It’s interesting, the last two games, we’ve shot the ball very well in the second half. We’ve not shot the ball well in the first half. I’ve never been a part of a team that’s gone 17-for-17 from two, so that’s something that’s very unique. But we have shot the ball well from three in practice.

Was playing in transition an important thing in the second half?

Capel: We knew - we made an adjustment to our press break. We knew they were going to press. That’s what they do, and they’ve done it very well so far this year. I really like their team, I really like their coach, I think he’s a good coach and I think he took over a very tough job and he’s been able to come in there and instill, with those three guys he brought with him and then getting those other guys to buy into his system, that’s hard. That’s really, really hard. And he got the job in May. So I have a lot of respect for him and their program.

We made an adjustment for how we wanted to attack the press at halftime. I thought that got us out and got us some transition baskets. But also with the fact that we defended, we were able to rebound and get out and run; that’s something else we talked about at halftime and did a much better job of that.

Is there something about you guys that your guys are figuring things out in the game? Like you said, this is the second straight game where a second-half surge has allowed you guys to take control.

Capel: Yeah, we have to be better, though. We have to be better. Maybe we should shoot more on that basket in practice. But we just have to keep working, we have to keep being positive, we have to enjoy the process. Again, this is two games where we’ve played well, especially in the second half. I was really pleased with how we defended today; that was the thing I was really, really pleased with. That’s a good offensive team and we did a good job defending them.

What have you seen from Greg, as far as his shooting? Do you like the shots he’s taking? Do you feel good about his confidence at this point?

Capel: Yeah. I feel good about his confidence. The biggest thing for him is to get healthy. He’s a little bit banged up. We’ve got some guys that are a little bit banged up. We’ll have a day off tomorrow, which is welcome for everyone. I told our guys, just get away from basketball for a day. Just enjoy it. Come in, get treatment and just enjoy it. We’ll get back together on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

But I like the shots that he’s taking. We have a lot of confidence in him shooting the basketball. I’m pleased the play couple of games that he’s done a better job of driving it a little bit more. He had a really good drive and a good finish today. I’m very confident in him shooting.

How much do you guys plan on doing for Thanksgiving Day?

Capel: We have a game the next day, so we’ll do our preparation. We’ll get after it a little bit, not much, because we have to make sure we’re ready for Friday. But we’ll definitely practice and then we’ll enjoy some great food.

Is there a team dinner?

Capel: There will be a team dinner and then some guys have family here - a lot of our guys have their families that are up, so we’ll do something together. And then we’ll separate and do stuff with our families.

Are you doing the cooking?

Capel: I always cook. I’m really good at it. Always.

What’s your specialty?

Capel: Everything. Everything. Happy Thanksgiving.

