Pitt head coach Jeff Capel along with guard Nelly Cummings met with the media on Wednesday night following Pitt's 88-81 loss to Notre Dame. Here is a complete rundown of their remarks.

Capel: OK, first and foremost congrats to Notre Dame. They were terrific this evening. I knew they would come out and be really inspired and emotional with this being with them having five seniors. I think four graduates and a senior, and obviously this being the last game for Coach Brey. They shot the ball extremely well. They played terrific, so you give them all the credit. I thought we fought. I knew we were ready to play, we just didn't play as well. We had an off-night, which you could tell by we've been a really good free throw shooting all year. We didn't do that well. There's a lot of things we didn't do well, but I love the fight that we had in the second half to have it a two-possession game late. We just needed a couple of things to go our way right there, and they didn't. So again, congrats to them. I thought we played hard, but we got beat by a team that played inspired basketball today.

Nelly, it looked like there were some frustrations building, certainly throughout the first half and into the second half and you guys got away from the shooting. What do you think was the overarching factor that went into that?

Cummings: Maybe defensively we didn't do what we needed to do, but besides that we just missed shots. We played hard, but defensively we didn't do what we needed to do.

Nelly, is it fair to say you guys came out a little flat today?

Cummings: I think we were ready for the game the same way we've been ready for every game, but I mean they came out inspired and we didn't match the intensity.

What do you think happened on the three-point defense early on?

Cummings: They made shots. We didn't do what we needed to do defensively.

I know there was some emotion in the building for Coach Brey, but how did you guys try to look past that?

Cummings: Every game we've been playing lately has been pretty emotional. We've had different types of challenges. I mean this game was no different, it had just a different challenge and we wanted to unite and do what we could do.

The shots weren't really falling. Was there anything you could point to as to why or was it just one of those nights?

Cummings: It was just one of those nights.

Jeff, your team has faced a lot of adversity this year, but would you say recovering from this loss and heading to Miami is the biggest challenge they've faced this year?

Capel: I don't think so. I don't look at it as adversity, I look at it as an opportunity. We're going to play an outstanding basketball team on their home floor and certainly we know what's at stake, but it'll be a game against a really outstanding opponent. We're excited about it. We're excited about the opportunity that we have to go down there and play them.

I know it was an emotional night for Coach Brey, but how much was it for you personally?

Capel: It wasn't. I mean certainly I love Coach Brey. He's been a big part of my life since I was about 17 years old. Again, I don't necessarily liked how it all happened here, but he seems happy. Again, I knew that they would be inspired. They've been close. In their last six games I think they've lost all six games by a combined total of 26 or 28 points. I can't remember exactly. So they've been close and tonight they came out and like you said, they made the first 4 out of 5 threes. They really has us chasing them offensively, us defensively we were in chase mode pretty much the whole game and they really had the basketball moving.

What happened on the two technical fouls there?

Capel: You know what, I'm not at liberty to comment on anything about the officials. So I'm not going to get in trouble.

Was it just something someone said?

Capel: I guess so.

You mentioned the free throw shooting struggles, was this kind of a mental loss with how your team struggled in a way you normally don't do?

Capel: I just think it was a loss. A loss is a loss. I don't ever look at anything like mental, it's just a loss. We did some things that were uncharacteristic of us, mainly at the free throw line. We've been a really good free throw shooting team all year. I don't know why, we just didn't make them tonight.

I guess I phrased that badly, was there some mental mistakes that caused the loss?

Capel: There were some mistakes defensively. Yes, there were some mental mistakes defensively. There was some lack of communication defensively. We didn't defend well the whole game. Part of it had to do with us and part of it is them. They're a good offensive team. I know they've struggled a little bit recently, but when they're making shots at the rate they were making shots today and they had us chasing them. That was not good for us.

After Saturday you talked about how connected your team played and winning 50/50 balls and second chance points and all of that. Do you feel you team played with the same fight and vigor today to be connected?

Capel: I thought at moments we did. I thought at times we didn't. Again, we didn't play well but that's not to take anything away from Notre Dame. They were tremendous. They were terrific.



You used the word inspired to describe Notre Dame, do you feel you team was inspired?

Capel: Yes.