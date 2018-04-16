One thing’s for certain: Jeff Capel’s coaching staff at Pitt has a lot of experience.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Capel completed his staff on Monday with College of Charleston assistant coach Milan Brown. The hiring of Brown gives Capel three former head coaches on his bench with the Panthers.

Brown joins Capel’s brother, Jason, who had been the head coach at Appalachian State, and Tim O’Toole, who was most recently at Cal but was previously the head coach at Fairfield.

A standout player at Howard in the early 1990’s, Brown, who has his number retired by the Bison, got his start in coaching as an assistant at Old Dominion in 1995, when the head coach was Jeff Capel II - the father of Pitt’s current head coach.

Brown was an assistant at ODU for two seasons before spend a few years each at Mount St. Mary’s and William & Mary. He returned to Mount St. Mary’s for a second stint in 2002 and was named head coach a year later. Brown took over a team that went 11-16 and slowly built over the next five seasons, culminating with the 2007-08 season, when the Mountaineers made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly 10 years and won a Tournament game for the first time in program history.

He continued to finish in the top four of the Patriot League over the next two seasons before he was hired as the head coach at Holy Cross in 2010. Here again, Brown inherited a team that had won nine games the season before he arrived, and by Year Four, he had the Crusaders in the top three of the Patriot League on the strength of a 20-win record.

With Brown on board, Capel has now completed his coaching staff - he retained Jason Richards and Brian Regan to the Pitt staff - leaving one more “in-house” task: getting a final determination on which returning players will, in fact, return to the roster.

Four current players have not made a public decision on whether they will stay at Pitt or transfer: Ryan Luther, Malik Ellison, Marcus Carr and Kene Chukwuka.