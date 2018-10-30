Kenny Pickett had sky-high expectations coming into the 2018 season.

After all, the sophomore quarterback was coming off a 24-14 upset victory over No. 2 Miami to close out the 2017 season in his only career start. Pickett threw for 193 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 60 and two scores against the vaunted Miami defense in that win.

In the offseason, the expectations only got higher for the young quarterback. The talk throughout training camp was about how Pickett never threw an interception, and he received rave reviews daily from teammates and coaches.

Since the season started, however, it hasn’t worked out. Pitt’s passing offense ranks 13th in the ACC, averaging just 146.4 yards per game; only Georgia Tech and its triple-option offense has a lower passing yardage output within the conference.

The Duke game did nothing to make those figures improve, as Pickett struggled throughout much of the game. But while his rather modest stat line on Saturday of 8-18 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns might not seem like a lot, it might be just the spark he needs to have a strong finish to the 2018 season with the Panthers still in contention in the ACC Coastal.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has never wavered in his support of his quarterback all year long. His comments during Saturday’s postgame press conference only reassured that.

“Kenny Pickett, he's a dude,” Narduzzi said of his quarterback. “I’ll go to any extent with that guy. He's a competitor.”

Still, Pickett only competed eight passes on Saturday and hit on just four of his first 14 attempts through three quarters. But he hit on 4-of-6 in the fourth quarter, and some of his throws were not only instrumental in the win, they were objectively impressive, too. The running game took up most of the attention, but Pickett carved out an important role in the victory just the same.

Much of the criticism about Pitt's 2018 offense led by Pickett has been the lack of taking deep shots downfield, but the 50-yard touchdown to Maurice Ffrench in the second quarter was a flawlessly executed play all around. It was a case of the quarterback having time in the pocket with a play-action fake and hitting one of the team’s top playmakers in stride.

Are plays like that going to be the norm for this offense moving forward? Perhaps not. This is still a run-first team, but that downfield threat needs to be there for this team in the stretch run ahead.

Pickett also effectively ran a two-minute drill to win the game, something he was unable to do against Notre Dame two weeks ago. It started with a well-designed screen pass to Darrin Hall to gain a big chunk of yardage, but he then stepped up and hit a big one to Rafael Araujo-Lopes on the sideline before the eventual game winner to Ffrench.

“In the off week we worked really hard on the two minute drill, worked a lot of different situations,” said Pickett after the game. “I just put it in a spot where he could make a play and he did, so hats off to him.”

The book on Pickett heading into this season was also about his mobility, but that hadn't come through much in the first seven games. On Saturday, though, Pickett rushed for a career-high 76 yards with a 30-yard touchdown mixed in there. He also moved around in the pocket at times and extended plays like the two-point conversion attempt in the third quarter.

The player that showed up on Saturday - was the player the Pitt coaches and players talked about all offseason: a guy making plays with his feet, hitting deep passes to guys like Maurice Ffrench, and running two-minute drills to win games.

Did the Duke game fix Kenny Pickett? Did the light bulb start to click? There’s no way of knowing for now, but if Pitt has any chance to continue to remain in the ACC Coastal race, it has to hope the answer to those questions is yes.