Panther-lair - Campbell eyes big senior season

Phil Campbell played safety during his first three years at Pitt. In the spring of 2019, he made the move to linebacker. Campbell not only made that move, but he became a regular starter on Pitt’s defense at that spot.

Campbell totaled 56 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks in his first season playing linebacker with nine starts under his belt. Now entering 2020 it is a different story. He is the team’s top returning linebacker and the only regular starter back for this season in that unit.

Campbell is also making the move from Pitt’s ‘star’ linebacker position where he played last year, to the ‘money’ linebacker position, which will have him playing in the box more often and be counted on to stop the run more than last season.

According to Campbell, the move has been a smooth one.

“I think money I see a little bit more action, just like being in the box more,” Campbell told reporters on Monday. "I really love just being in-between the tackles and reading the linemen, reading the back - I love money.”

Redshirt junior Cam Bright shared the star position with Campbell last season, and is expected to be the full-time starter there this season. Bright had 62 tackles and 9 tackles for loss in 2019. Campbell believes with their experience and versatility, the two can be interchangeable when needed.

“There was a situation today where we were just on opposite sides that we shouldn’t have been in and he stepped up and did what my role was supposed to be and I did what he was supposed to do and I think just with experience, we can really just line up on either side honestly and play,” Campbell said.

The two outside linebackers seem pretty settled, and Campbell noted both Chase Pine and Wendell Davis are working to earn the spot in the middle.

Like Campbell, Pine entered the Pitt program as a member of the 2016 recruiting class. He has yet to breakthrough as a starter, but with his experience and the chemistry he has with Campbell, this could be a big year for him.

“I think for one he’s a great leader,” Campbell said of Pine. “I know when he’s besides me he has great leader characteristics and he’s developed to 250 and probably the most athletic guy in the linebacker room at that size. He’s very athletic and I think he’s a great player. I love playing next to him, when we’re together we communicate very well and he leads the charge.”

The defensive line and secondary get a lot of the attention when talking up the Pitt defense, but Campbell leads a unsung group of linebackers. He has his eye on the entire defense being even better than the 15th overall ranking the Panthers posted in 2019.

“Last year we were pretty good, but we felt like we could have been No. 1,” he reflected on last year’s performance. "It’s just the minor details that will take us to being No. 1, so this year we’re really on each other. I believe that this could be the best Pitt defenses there's ever been, I really believe that.”