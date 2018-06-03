Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-03 16:59:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Camp rundown: Standouts from Pitt's second day of prospect camps

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Pitt’s second prospect camp of the summer was held in the South Side on Sunday, and the featured a number of top targets.By design, Sunday’s camp was smaller than Saturday’s event; whereas the firs...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}