According to Pat Narduzzi, Thursday was Pitt’s 13th practice of training camp 2024. I’ll take his word for that; I lost count, mostly because they have held practices when the media hasn’t been present.

Media-wise, this was the ninth practice that’s been open to us - so if you’re scoring total practices vs. media practices, it’s 13-9 - but, as you know, we only get to see the first five or so periods of practice, so the actual percentage of practice time that we’ve seen is pretty low, in the grand scheme of things.

But Narduzzi made a point on Thursday morning that many coaches have echoed over the years.

Click here to read the full training camp report from Thursday