Camp report: Standout players, turnovers, QBs and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Pitt was back on the practice fields Thursday morning for another session of training camp. Here's a look at what stood out.

- There are plenty of new faces who will be counted on to play in prominent roles this season, and Kyle Louis is certainly one of them. We’ve talked about him as a projected starter at Star linebacker dating back to the spring, and we’ve done so with a fair amount of confidence - not just confidence in projecting him as a starter, but projecting him as a good starter.

That comes from the coaching staff’s confidence in Louis. Since he arrived in 2022, the coaches have been high on him; he’s not the biggest guy, but his athleticism, explosiveness and football IQ drew some rave reviews.

The problem was, he got hurt. So he missed a bunch of games as a true freshman and then some time in the spring before last season. But now he’s healthy, and it sure does sound like he is living up to the expectations.

Click here for Thursday's training camp report

