Pitt was back at it on the practice field Tuesday morning with the heat pouring down in waves. Here's a look at what stood out.

- Tuesday was the first day of full pads, which is always one of those benchmark moments in training camp. Coaches don’t entirely hate the non-pad practices; those are good opportunities to work on technique and knowledge and execution and recognition and all of that. And, in most cases, those non-pad practices come with a lower chance of injury.

But when the full pads go on, it starts looking a little more like real football. And when the players are wearing full pads, they look a little more like real football players.



Everybody looks bigger and more ready for combat, and we could see that on Tuesday morning.

