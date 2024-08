Pitt was back on the field for another training camp practice Tuesday morning. Here's a look at what stood out.

Tuesday was the first time we got a chance to see or speak with the team since the first scrimmage of camp on Saturday, and it didn’t take long to get a sense of what happened during the scrimmage, since the defense was wearing the blue jerseys for Tuesday’s morning practice.





The blue jerseys go to the winners of the scrimmage, and the defense seemingly emerged victorious.

Click here to read the full camp report from Tuesday morning's practice