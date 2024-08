Pitt was back out on the practice field today in the Southside. The team was not in full pads today, as we have hit the dog days of camp. Pitt is in between its two scrimmages for training camp, and the first game of the season, while quickly approaching, is still 17 days away at this point.

Despite that, there appears to be some moving and shaking happening with the depth chart, and there were some notable observations during today’s practice viewing window.

