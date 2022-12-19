Pitt’s second commitment from the final official visit weekend before Signing Day has been announced, and it’s one of the Panthers’ newest offered targets.

Three-star receiver Israel Polk announced his commitment to Pitt Sunday night after returning home to California from his official visit.

Pitt offered Polk last Thursday, and he quickly turned the offer into a trip to Pittsburgh, which quickly became a commitment.

A 6’2” 170-pound standout on a loaded squad at St. John Bosco, Polk chose Pitt over offers from Cal, Oregon State, Washington State, Colorado State, Nevada, Princeton and San Jose State.

Polk was a key contributor to the Braves’ state championship run and No. 1 spot in the USA Today Sports Super 25 ranking of the top high school football teams in America. He caught 26 passes for 458 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games, according to MaxPreps, positioning him as St. John Bosco's leader in receptions and tying him for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with four-star Louisville commit Deandre Moore.

Only Moore and running back Cameron Jones scored more total touchdowns than Polk for the Braves’ potent offense this season.

Polk is set to become one of three receivers to sign with Pitt in the 2023 recruiting class, joining Miami Central three-star Lamar Seymore and Dallastown three-star Kenny Johnson.

His commitment announcement came on the same day as Penn State transfer quarterback Christian Veilleux, who made his commitment public earlier on Sunday.