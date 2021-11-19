Burton's return to action adds depth, experience

Pitt got back an important piece to its lineup on Tuesday night. Jamarius Burton, a 6’4” senior guard from Charlotte made his season debut in a 59-51 win over UNC Wilmington. Burton played 25 minutes on Tuesday after sustaining an injury in the preseason that forced him to miss the first two games of the season. Burton finished with 7 points, and made Pitt’s lone three-point field goal of the game.

“I’m still learning my teammates and the system, but it felt good to get back out there after a month off,” Burton told reporters over Zoom following the team’s practice on Thursday.

Burton’s return is a significant one for this team. The Panthers had been down to one scholarship guard, Femi Odukale, for the first two games of the year, both losses. Pitt lost senior Nike Sibande for the year after he tore his ACL in an exhibition game. Fellow guard Ithiel Horton had been suspended indefinitely following an off-the-court issue just days before the season opener against The Citadel.

Burton’s return gives Odukale some relief in handling the ball and running the offense. He is excited to play more with his backcourt mate as they try to grow together on the floor.

“Two ball handlers who can get downhill and create for others,” Burton said of what he and Odukale bring to the team. "We haven’t been on the floor much, but we have that understanding that that’s what we’re both capable of doing. The more and more we play together the more we’ll get acclimated to each other’s tendencies and I feel like it will benefit our team.”

Aside from having more depth, there is another asset Burton brings to this team. Burton has played three seasons of college basketball at successful programs like Wichita State and Texas Tech. He adds an element of leadership and experience to a young cast of players.

“He’s a very big voice for us, one of our leaders,” Pitt senior forward Dan Oladapo said of Burton. “So having him on the court and being that PG on the court calling out those plays and getting us in our defense is very big, because we’re lacking that right now. I think he’s really going to help us a lot.”

Burton’s presence helped spark the team’s first win of the season. Pitt nearly squandered a big lead on Tuesday against UNC Wilmington, but the team gutted out a win through good defense and rebounding. Pitt held UNC Wilmington to 28% from the floor, and out-rebounded the Seahawks 47-33.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said his team needs to find ways to ‘win ugly’ in the postgame press conference, and that is something that resonates with Burton and the Panthers moving forward.

“He’s been preaching that our margin for error is small and in order for us to win games especially now, we’ve got to canalize on the little things,” Burton said of Pitt’s game plan. “That’s taking charges, getting on the floor, being the first to the floor and getting every rebound possible. All those little things that add up to winning, that’s what we all have to capitalize on until we all get accustomed to each other and each other’s tendencies as the season progresses.”

Pitt looks to stay on the right track tonight. The Panthers play host to Towson (2-1) with a 6:00 p.m. tip at the Petersen Events Center.