Jamarius Burton’s performance in ACC play so far has not gone unnoticed, and after the senior guard lit North Carolina on fire to lift the Panthers past the Tar Heels last Friday, he received high honors from the conference.

On Monday, Burton was named ACC Co-Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 31 points on 14-of-17 shooting. That included a trio of and-1 conversions, seven consecutive made baskets to open the second half and a total of 16 points on a sparkling 7-of-8 shooting after halftime.

For the season, Burton is Pitt’s second-leading scorer with an average of 15.8 points per game and leads the team’s top scorers in field goal percentage at 57.4% while also shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

In three ACC games this season, Burton is averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 66.7% from the floor.

This week’s ACC recognition is Burton’s first Player of the Week honor, and it gave the Panthers back-to-back Player of the Week honors after forward Blake Hinson was named Co-Player of the Week last week.

The last time Pitt had teammates claim conference player of the week honors in back-to-back weeks was early in the 2004 season when Chevon Troutman and Carl Krauser were named Big East Players of the Week on consecutive weeks.

More recently, Michael Young (Nov. 2016) and Justin Champagnie (Jan. 2021) won back-to-back ACC Player of the Week awards.

Pitt (10-4, 3-0) will host No. 11 Virginia at the Petersen Events Center Tuesday night for a 9 pm tipoff.