Buchanan impressed with Pitt after visit and offer
Darren Buchanan thought Pitt might be close to offering him a scholarship. The three-star small forward at Woodrow Wilson in Washington (D.C.) had been in contact with associate head coach Milan Br...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news