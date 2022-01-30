Brown: 'We just didn't make enough plays'
Pitt Associate Head Coach Milan Brown met with the media following his team’s 69-56 loss to Boston College on Sunday. Brown served as the team’s acting head coach on Sunday, due to COVID protocols ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news