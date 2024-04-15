The Pitt football program has been handing out the Ed Conway Award since 1974. It is given annually to a player on each side of the ball who has taken the biggest step forward in spring football. On Saturday, Pitt announced the two winners prior to the Blue-Gold game, and on the defensive side of the ball, there really was never suspense as to who would win it.

Redshirt freshman safety Cruce Brookins took home the honors, and that seemed fitting after the hype he generated during spring ball. Brookins has been receiving high praise throughout the past two weeks, whether it was from his teammates or the coaching staff. He appears to be on track to have a pretty major role as he enters his second year with the program. Unfortunately for the second year safety, a minor injury held him out of the Blue-Gold game, but that did not diminish all he accomplished leading up to Saturday.

Brookins was not a big-time recruit out of nearby Steel Valley High School and only appeared in two games as a true freshman, but this spring seemingly showed he is ready for that next step to not only see more action, but potentially be a major player for Pitt’s defense. Like many second year players, it was a matter of getting the lifestyle down of being a college athlete, in order to make that jump.

“I feel like I just got a lot more film in with older guys and just learning from them and learning from their past mistakes,” Brookins told reporters after the Blue-Gold game. “They were just helping me all spring. They’ve been good.”

Donovan McMillon was Pitt’s leading tackler a season ago, and the senior safety is expected to be one of the Panthers’ best players this year. He is one of those veterans helping out Brookins and he has seen an added level of intensity from him, which resulted in him making big play after big play throughout the spring.

“He just brings another energy to the defense,” McMillon said of his younger teammate. “Like I was saying earlier, the aggression and the passion that we play with, he brings it all to the table every single play.”

McMillon figures to again be one of the team’s top safeties this season. He will be joined by another returning starter, Javon McIntyre, who recorded an interception in the spring game. The Panthers also bring back veteran PJ O’Brien, who also has starting experience. All three older players are expected to play a lot this season, but with the spring Brookins had, he is going to make it tough for the coaches to keep him off the field.

Rather than looking at it from a competitive standpoint, the former WPIAL star is embracing the team-first mantra.

“I don’t really look at as competition,” Brookins said of Pitt’s crowded safety room. "If I see Donovan make a play, I get hyped just as I’m making the play. It’s not really competition, we’re just all going out there making plays.”

Brookins was unable to make any plays on Saturday, but in a glorified scrimmage, he did not miss much. He took advantage of his opportunities in the 14 practices prior to the Blue-Gold game and it left an impact on his coaches.

“He likes to play with a lot of violence,” Pitt cornerbacks coach Archie Collins said of Brookins after the spring game. “And that's what we love about him. He's been getting better and better as far as understanding all his checks, understanding where he's supposed to be on the field. And I can't wait to continue to see him blossom. He's going to be a special star for us.”

The Conway Award winner has seen its share of flops through the years, but also some breakout stars. It remains to seen what Brookins will accomplish in the 2024 season, but from a personal standpoint, he just is going to continue down the same path he has been walking.

“I don’t want to get complacent,” he explained. "I just want to continue to work and bring whatever I can to the defense.”