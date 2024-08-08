“Wherever the coaches want to put me,” Brookins told reporters about his anticipated role for this upcoming season. “Whether it’s special teams, just wherever they want to put me. I just want to help the team win.”

How does a talented young player handle that? Well, having a team-first attitude seems to be at the top of his list.

Cruce Brookins is in an interesting spot as he gears up for his second season with the Pitt Panthers. The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound redshirt freshman safety is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents on the team. However, Brookins also finds himself a little buried on the depth chart behind one of the deepest spots on the roster.

Brookins took home the Ed Conway Award for the defense, back in April, which is given to the most improved player on Pitt’s roster throughout spring ball. He was talked up for making big play after big play, and was seen with several 'TAKEAWAY' stickers on his helmet. He hopes to carry that momentum into training camp, which he seemingly has with another 'TAKEAWAY' sticker already on his lid.

His play on the field, Brookins feels, has improved because of his knowledge off of it. Going into his second season, the talented young safety simply has a better understanding for the defensive scheme and concepts.

“I feel like just learning about the defense more, like knowing why we do things and not just doing it,” he explained. “I would say just learning the playbook more. Getting more knowledge from the older guys, and just learning the playbook more.”

Brookins might not be going into this year as a projected starter, and that’s understandable with three veterans in Donovan McMillon, Javon McIntyre, and PJ O’Brien due for a lot of playing time, but he’s not discouraged by that. He uses the knowledge of his older teammates as another tool in trying to get better.

“It’s great,” Brookins said of the relationship among his position group. “We’re all watching film during summer. We’re all working out together throughout the whole summer, we were just all together. It’s like a family in the safety room.”

Brookins was not a heralded recruit. In fact, he was actually set to play at Kent State before a late offer came from his hometown team. Despite not being a big time prospect, he was a very good football player at the high school level. Brookins helped Steel Valley to a 12-1 record as a senior, while rushing for 34 touchdowns on offense, and intercepting seven passes on defense.

He feels playing for a program like Steel Valley helped prepare for the rigors of college football, because of the parallels he sees between the two programs.

“I would say it taught me toughness, because Pitt is built on toughness and I feel like Steel Valley is built on toughness as well,” on what high school football taught him. “It just came together as one.”

Brookins, along with the entire Pitt defense, is eager to return to its usual brand of success. He was on last year’s 3-9 team that had its deficiencies, but one area he looks for guidance is the Panthers’ 2021 ACC Championship squad.

“I just liked how the whole defense played,” said Brookins. “I just look at how everybody ran to the ball, everybody was always around the ball. I feel like the whole defense, we’re trying to build a new culture. Just build that toughness and bring that toughness that Pitt always had and bring that back.”

Brookins has made himself as versatile as possible, from learning both safety positions, to the extra defensive back in Pitt’s third-down delta package. He is just trying to be available to help the team in any way he can this season.

“Wherever they want to put me, I’m able to play,” he petitioned.

Safety feels like one of the deepest positions on the team, but as long he keeps progressing and making splash plays, it may be tough to keep him off the field. Brookins has developed the reputation as a player who can drop the hammer on offensive players, something he feeds off of as a player.

“I love that,” Brookins said. “I feel like it gets me going.”