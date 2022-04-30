Broncos select Damarri Mathis in fourth round

The Denver Broncos have selected former Pitt cornerback Damarri Mathis in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. Mathis was the 10th player selected in the fourth round, and the 115th player overall to be picked.

Mathis is a 5'11" and 196-pound cornerback out of Lakeland (Fla). He came to Pitt as a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was a one time commitment for South Carolina, but landed with the Panthers in December of 2016.

Mathis started 25 games throughout his five seasons with the Panthers. He finished with 86 career tackles and five interceptions. In the 2021 season, Mathis was Pitt's top cover corner for the Panthers ACC Championship run. He was an All-ACC honorable mention pick after totaling 44 tackles, 6 pass break ups, and two interceptions, including one going back for a touchdown.

The former Panther helped his cause in the pre draft process with a strong showing in the Senior Bowl. He followed that up with an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Mathis concluded making a case for his draft stock after an eye-opening 43.5 inch vertical at Pitt's Pro Day back in March.

The Florida standout became an instant contributor as a true freshman for Pitt. In the 2017 season he appeared in nine games, mostly in a special teams capacity. He was in a more elevated role in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, starting a total of 12 games in each of those two seasons splitting reps with current NFL players Dane Jackson and Jason Pinnock.

Heading into the 2020 season, many believed Mathis was due for a big senior year and would be the team's top cornerback, but an offseason injury sidelined him for the entire season. He opted to return for the 2021 campaign and helped guide Pitt to its first-ever ACC Championship.

Mathis becomes the second player out of Pitt to be taken in the 2022 draft, as he joins quarterback Kenny Pickett who was taken by the Steelers in the first round.

Mathis is also now the sixth defensive back to be drafted under current Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. His selection also marks the third straight year Pitt has had a cornerback taken in the draft following in the footsteps of Dane Jackson in 2020 and Jason Pinnock last year.