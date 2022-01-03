Bright announces transfer from Pitt

Cam Bright won’t be returning to Pitt for his super senior season in 2022.

Instead, the Panthers’ linebacker is headed to another school after he announced on Twitter Monday morning that he will be entering the transfer portal.

A 2021 team captain who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications, Bright leaves Pitt with one year of eligibility.

After redshirting in 2017, Bright played in every one of Pitt’s 52 games over the last four seasons. He started three in 2018, nine in 2020 and eight in 2021.

This season, he was sixth on the team in tackles with 58, and he added six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also had one interception and one fumble recovery, the latter coming in last week’s Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl when he boosted the Panthers’ chances with a 26-yard scoop-and-score.

Bright recorded multiple career highs this season, including tackles (12 vs. Western Michigan) and sacks (2.5 at Duke), and his interception at Georgia Tech was his first career pick.

For his career at Pitt, Bright made 186 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Bright is the fourth linebacker to leave Pitt via transfer this year. Wendell Davis transferred to Northwestern, A.J. Roberts transferred to Stony Brook and Leslie Smith is still looking for a new home.

Additionally, the Panthers are losing John Petrishen, Phil Campbell and Chase Pine from the 2021 roster after each finished his eligibility. Bright’s departure could be offset somewhat by the addition of Michigan State transfer Michael Dowell, who projects to the Star linebacker position.