Breaking down Pitt's non-conference schedule

The Panthers have a retooled roster with seven newcomers entering the program this year. Pitt landed a big coup in four-star point guard Dior Johnson in June, as well as high impact transfers like Nelly Cummings, Blake Hinson, and Greg Elliott. The Panthers will be led by its top two scorers from a year ago in center John Hugley and guard Jamarius Burton. Pitt has not had a winning record or a postseason berth over the past six seasons, and the group will look to change that. Here is a better look at how the non-conference slate breaks down for Pitt.

“We have put together a strong non-conference schedule that will prepare us for Atlantic Coast Conference play,” Capel said in a press release on Thursday. “The Backyard Brawl returns to Pittsburgh when we host West Virginia early in the season, the Legends Classic has an excellent field, and we will play road games at Northwestern and Vanderbilt. We are excited about our team and eager to get everyone on campus to build towards the 2022-23 season.”

The Pitt basketball program released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season yesterday. The Panthers face a 20-game ACC slate, and will have 11 non-conference games to prepare for league play. Pitt will play seven non-conference games at home, including an early season showdown against rival West Virginia. Jeff Capel's squad will have two true road games mixed in there, one at Northwestern as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, as well as a trip to take on Vanderbilt out of the SEC.

Tennessee-Martin , November 7, TBA

Petersen Events Center

Head Coach: Ryan Ridder, 2nd season

2021-22 record: 8-22 (4-14 Ohio Valley)

Final KenPom Ranking: 307

Tennessee-Martin did not have much success this season, but should fare a little better in the Ohio Valley this upcoming season. The Skyhawks return leading scorer KJ Simon, who led the team at 16.9 per game. UT-Martin also welcomes in former Pitt and Indiana guard Parker Stewart, who should provide some pop from the three-point line for this team.

West Virginia, November 11, TBA

Petersen Events Center

Head Coach: Bob Huggins, 16th season

2021-22 record: 16-17 (4-14 Big 12)

Final KenPom ranking: 66

West Virginia finished with a losing record for just the third time under the guidance of Bob Huggins last season. The Mountaineers went the transfer route this offseason to try to change their fortunes. Emmitt Matthews (Washington, but originally WVU) and Tre Mitchell (Texas) and guards Erik Stevensen (South Carolina) and Joe Toussaint should help right away.

Legends Classic November 16&17

Arizona State or Michigan or VCU

Barclays Center, Brooklyn

The matchups have yet to be set for the Legends Classic, but Pitt will be in a four team field against Arizona State, Michigan, and VCU a week before Thanksgiving. Michigan should be a borderline top-25 team entering the season. VCU is of course the first stop in Jeff Capel's head coaching career, and the Rams are coming off of a 22-win season and NIT berth. Arizona State has another connection with Capel, as the Sun Devils are guided by another Mike Kryzewski former point guard in Bobby Hurley. The Panthers should also have some familiarity with the arena after playing in the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn back in March.

Alabama State, November 20, TBA

Petersen Events Center

Head Coach: Tony Madlock, 1st season

2021-22 record: 9-21 (8-10 SWAC)

Final KenPom ranking: 311

Alabama State hired Tony Madlock in the offseason after he spent one year at South Carolina State. The Hornets typically play a daring non-conference schedule with mostly power-five teams, and this year is likely no different.

Fairleigh Dickinson, November 22, TBA

Petersen Events Center

Head Coach: Tobin Anderson, 1st season

2021-22 record: 4-22 (5-13 NEC)

Final KenPom ranking: 345

Fairleigh Dickinson was one of the worst team in Division-1 last season. The Knights hired successful Division-2 coach Tobin Anderson to replace Greg Herenda. Leading scorer Brandon Rush transferred to Youngstown State in the offseason, and it will likely be a full on rebuild for the first year head coach.

William & Mary, November 25, TBA

Petersen Events Center

Head Coach: Dane Fischer, 4th season

2021-22 record: 5-27 (4-14 CAA)

Final KenPom ranking: 338

After a successful first season, it has been a tough go for Dane Fischer at William & Mary. The Tribe have won just 12 games over the past two seasons. The four leading scorers from a season ago are gone. The top returnee is sophomore point guard Tyler Rice, who posted 7.5 points and 3.6 assists per game. The Tribe hit the portal to replenish the roster, and Noah Collier, a former Pitt forward is now on the team.

Northwestern, November 28, TBA

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston (IL)

Head Coach: Chris Collins, 9th season

2021-22 record: 15-16 (7-13 Big Ten)

Final KenPom ranking: 87

This will be Pitt's ninth time participating in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Panthers have a 4-4 record in the event. Pitt and Northwestern met in Evanston back in the 2020-21 season, with the Panthers edging the Wildcats 71-70. Northwestern is under the guidance of Chris Collins, the only coach to ever take this program to the NCAA Tournament, though they have fallen off since that high water mark. Collins and Capel are close friends, and are both from the Coach K coaching tree.

Vanderbilt, December 7, TBA

Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville (TN)

Head Coach: Jerry Stackhouse, 4th season

2021-22 record: 19-17 (7-11 SEC)

Final KenPom ranking: 64

Despite the middling record, Vanderbilt stayed on the bubble throughout much of March and earned a trip to the NIT. The Commodores are hoping to keep that momentum going, but will have to do it without Scotty Pippen Jr., who turned pro. This will be a return game of a home and home for the Panthers. Vanderbilt won last year's meeting 68-52 in Pittsburgh. Jordan Wright, a 6'6" forward is the team's top returning option after posting 12.3 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds a season ago.

Sacred Heart, December 10, TBA

Petersen Events Center

Head Coach: Anthony Latina, 10th season

2021-22 record: 10-20 (6-10 NEC)

Final KenPom ranking: 320

Sacred Heart is under the guidance of 10th year head coach Anthony Latina, who has produced only one winning season while leading the Pioneers. Aaron Clarke and Tyler Thomas, the top two scorers from a season ago both hit the transfer portal after last season, and it will be tough sledding for the Pioneers yet again.

North Florida, December 17, TBA

Petersen Events Center

Head Coach: Matthew Driscoll, 14th season

2021-22 record: 11-20 (7-9 ASUN)

Final KenPom ranking: 272

Pitt will round out non-conference play a week before Christmas against North Florida. The Ospreys are coached by Matthew Driscoll, a Pittsburgh native and former La Roche College head coach. He's been with the program since 2009 and guided the team to the NCAA Tournament in 2015. Jose Place, a 6'1" guard is back after leading the team in scoring a season ago at 14.7 per game.