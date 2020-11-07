Panther-lair - Brandon Hill's opportunity starts now

The news broke about junior safety Paris Ford opting out of the season on Monday of this week. The Pitt football team has now had a full week to prepare with Brandon Hill as the starter and there is a sense of optimism to watch him take the field in his first career start.

The main word to describe Hill has been clear: physical. The 5’10” freshman safety will get to show off that physicality when he returns to his home state to take on Florida State this afternoon.

“Brandon is an extremely physical player and he plays within our defense really well,” Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates said. “So I’m excited to see. He knows the calls, he knows where to be and now it’s opportunity to make those plays.”

Hill’s task of course starts with him filling in for the departed Paris Ford, a future NFL safety, so the shoes to fill are large. He also has to be vocal in a defense filled with veterans. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi believe he’s up to the task in that regard.

“I talk about Brandon Hill and how physical he is and how he’s going to take shots tackling people and how well he runs,” the Pitt coach said. “Probably the thing I didn’t talk about is how he’s a great communicator. He does a great job of communicating. He knows what’s going on and why he’s doing what he’s doing. So we feel good with where he is as a communicator.”

The team around Hill trusts him as well. Sophomore linebacker SirVocea Dennis doesn’t feel like the team needs to change to accommodate him or some of the other young defensive backs at all.

“We have the utmost trust in Brandon Hill and the other young guys behind him, so we’re not worried about that at all,” said Dennis, “We’re just going to go out there execute our game plan and play our defense.”

Hill once drew a comparison from Damar Hamlin to former Pitt safety and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jordan White. Narduzzi, who has coached a number of talented defensive backs had another comparison: Isaiah Lewis.

Lewis was a star safety for Michigan State under Narduzzi. He checked in at 5’10” and 208-pounds and was a first-team All-Big Ten pick in 2013.

“It’s scary, he reminds me of a safety that we had at Michigan State, Isaiah Lewis, Brandon does,” Narduzzi explained. “Same number (both wear No. 9), same type of body, and really the same type of motor. I mean just hit you, strike you, energetic - the whole deal. He’s kind of got that, must be that position, but he’s got that personality that people gravitate towards as well.”

Hill is a player that has a chance to be a multi-year starter holding down the strong safety position at Pitt and that era starts today.