Brandon Hill earns co-ACC DB of the Week honors

The ACC released its weekly awards on Monday afternoon, and Brandon Hill picked up co-Defensive Back of the week honors. Hill shares the award with Kei'Trel Clark of Louisville. On Saturday, Hill picked off a Hendon Hooker pass late in the fourth quarter to help propel Pitt to a 41-34 victory on the road at Tennessee.

Hill finished the afternoon with a team-high seven tackles and had a pass break-up as well. The key play was the late interception. Hill told reporters after the game that he read the formation and knew he was free to make a play over the middle, which he ultimatley did.

“Just reading my keys, reading my assignments, remembering what we practiced on all week and using my fundamentals like the coaches taught me and made a play," Hill said of that interception.

"That was a big-time play by him," Pat Narduzzi said following the game in Knoxville.

This marks the second time Hill has received ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors in his career. Last season in his first career start against Florida State, Hill had a pick-six touchdown, forced a fumble, and recorded eight tackles.

The redshirt sophomore of Florida came up with the big play at the end of the game, but also had one in the first half. Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton ripped off a long run and looked to be on his way into the end zone, but Hill hustled down to force him out of bounds. Tennessee wound up only getting three points on that possession, and Hill's effort was a big reason why.