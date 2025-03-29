Brandon George opened some eyes with his Pro Day performance

2026 four-star offensive lineman Tyler Duell has set up an official visit to Pitt in June.
Former Pitt guard Bub Carrington has set the Washington Wizards' franchise rookie record for 3-pointers in a season.
Pitt wide receiver Konata Mumpfield once again showed who he is with a strong Pro Day performance this week.
A trio of Pitt players, a couple of starters and a rising playmaker, spoke to the media after Thursday's practice.
A handful of former Pitt players have made the final rosters for UFL teams.
