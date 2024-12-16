Brandin Cummings earns ACC Rookie of the Week

Pitt freshman guard Brandin Cummings scored a career-high 30 points last week in the Panthers’ 96-56 win over Eastern Kentucky. On Monday, Cummings was named ACC Rookie of the Week for that performance to mark his first time winning the honor this season.

Cummings, a 6’3” freshman guard from nearby Beaver County, exploded against the Colonels and was fueled by a 6-for-8 performance from 3-point range. He scored the first 12 points of the game for the Panthers, as his hot start helped the team improve to 9-2 on the season.

“He’s a really, really confident kid,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said on Wednesday following Cummings’ 30-point outburst. “The confidence comes because of the work. He’s a gym rat. He is one of the most low-maintenance guys that I’ve coached. He’s an unbelievable teammates and he’s a sponge. He wants to learn and he wants to be really good, and puts the time in.”

There have been three other Pitt freshmen to record 30-point scoring efforts. Justin Champagne and Trey McGowens each did it twice, Xavier Johnson did it once, with Cummings’ recent performance making this the sixth time in school history a freshman scored over 30 in a single game.

On the season, Cummings is averaging 7.5 points per game and has 14 made 3-pointers through 11 games. He has reached double figures three times, and twice in the past three games, including 12 points against Mississippi State. The former four-star recruit has appeared in every game this season for Jeff Capel’s team, and has been a regular member of the rotation since arriving in Oakland after a decorated high school career.

Cummings is now the fifth Pitt player to earn ACC Rookie of the Week honors. Bub Carrington took home the honors five times last season, with Jaland Lowe recorded it once. Previously, Champagne and McGowens each claimed the distinction twice during their freshman seasons.

Pitt will return to action on Saturday as it gets set to host Sam Houston State for a 1:00 p.m. tip at the Petersen Events Center.