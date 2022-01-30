Boston College cruises past Pitt 69-56

The Pitt basketball team hit an offensive slump around the 10-minute mark of the first half and never recovered on Sunday afternoon, as Boston College defeated the Panthers by a score of Xx-XX. The Panthers drop to 8-13 overall and 3-7 in ACC play on the season.

Pitt played Sunday's game without head coach Jeff Capel, as he along with assistant coach Jason Capel had to miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols. The game was originally set to be played on Saturday, but was delayed a day due to inclement weather. Milan Brown served as the acting head coach for Pitt for the game.

Pitt started the game with a burst of energy, but it was short lived. The Panthers raced out to a 13-5 advantage in the opening five minutes of the game with four different players contributing baskets, but the Eagles seemed to recover from there with an 11-2 run to take a 16-14 advantage.

Pitt's Jamarius Burton knocked down a field goal at the 10:07 mark of the first half to give Pitt a two-point lead, but that shot represented Pitt's last make of the first half. The Panthers missed their next nine field goal attempts of the half, as Boston College ran the lead up to 31-22 at the break.

Femi Odukale led Pitt with 16 points on Sunday. Burton also notched double figures for the 14th game in a row, as he finished with 15 points. After dominating Boston College in the first meeting with 32 points, sophomore center John Hugley was limited to 9 points and 5 rebounds, and finished with 8 turnovers.

Pitt trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half. The Panthers shot just 35.1% from the field on Sunday. Pitt managed to get a little bit of a run at the end of the game, but never really threatened Boston College seriously as the Panthers only got to within 11 points.

Boston College responded after losing to Pitt in the first meeting. The Eagles shot 44% from the field, and were led by Makai Ashton-Langford who finished with 21 points.

Pitt saw the return of Ithiel Horton in the game. The junior guard was reinstated to the program earlier this week after a year full of legal battles. Horton finished with 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting.



Pitt started the week with a strong showing over Syracuse, but once again did not finish it well. The road issues for this team are becoming more evident as the season progresses. Pitt's 0-6 in true road games this season, with the 'neutral' site win over St. John's representing the team's only win away from the Petersen Events Center this season.

Pitt will return to action on Wednesday as they travel to Wake Forest for a 7:00 p.m. tipoff in Winston-Salem.