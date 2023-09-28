Pitt offensive line coach Dave Borbely has had to do a lot of shuffling so far this season, and on Tuesday, he talked about the various lineups he has used and a lot more.

What do you lose when guys like Matt and Jake go down and can’t play for you?

Borbely: Obviously you lose a lot of experience. You lose some really good players. But with that said, that’s why we work the next man in philosophy and concept and that’s why guys practice and it’s someone else’s opportunity, so when it’s your time, rise to the occasion and perform.

How do you feel like they responded to that challenge?

Borbely: I think we’ve played well in spots. We’ve been inconsistent. I think our run game is coming along. The pass protection piece of it, we’re getting better. But overall, I think they’re responded to the challenge. They’ve come out and worked extremely hard every day, so that’s the exciting piece.

What can you say about a guy like Matt, who has obviously meant a lot to this program?

Borbely: And he has. He was a - what did he start last year? 13? He was a 13-game starter last year, and then started, really, the last six games of the ’21 season. So a lot of experience there and a lot of on-the-job training for him, which it is for all those kids, because every game presents a different situation and a different scenario and a different type of pass rusher and a different type of run defender, and he’s kind of seen the whole gamut. So you lose a lot when you lose a guy like that. But, again, it’s an opportunity for someone else to step in.

Do you think Matt’s ready for the next level?

Borbely: I do. Yes, I do. I think whatever he’s projected to be, I think that’s well-deserved. I certainly wish - and I know he does, too - his whole focus was, ‘I just want to play well this season, I’m not worried about all that stuff.’ Yeah, I think he’s an. NFL player.

How has Ryan Baer played?

Borbely: He played well in spots. He gave up a big pressure, he gave up a sack at the end, and sometimes we forget - and certainly I do - when you look at him, you feel like you’re looking at a full-grown man and a veteran player, and he’s a redshirt freshman. To put it in perspective, Carter Warren didn’t even start as a redshirt freshman. He didn’t start until his third year. Ryan, when we talk about on-the-job training, certainly he’s going through that. But I thought he made improvement from the beginning of the season to that being his first start. I thought he did very well in the run game and protection piece of it, we have to be a little more consistent with him.

Because it’s such a complicated position and there’s so many things you have to do right, is offensive line the toughest position for a young guy?

Borbely: Yeah, I’ve always believed this that the closer you move to the football, the harder it is to play as a young player, because you’re dealing with mental maturity, you’re dealing with physical maturity and it’s harder to play the closer you get.

You know, no one grows up with a blocking sled when they’re a little kid. No one grows up with a blocking sled in their backyard. It’s an acquired skill, for sure.

What was your evaluation of the interior O-line in this last game after shuffling it around again?

Borbely: I thought we played better than we had the previous couple of weeks. I thought Jason Collier had his best game. I thought Terrence Moore - it was his first start and, as I told Terrence, I was excited to see him play. I’ve been dying to get him on the field because he’s such a hard worker and such a conscientious kid, and I thought he played extremely well. And Blake Zubovic, I thought he played his best game. He’s pretty steady in there for us, so he did a nice job.

You guys have had two straight games now where the first drive or two, you’ve controlled the line of scrimmage and kind of won the line of scrimmage with the offensive line but not impacted the game later in games. Is that more from things that you guys can control or is that more from circumstances like how the game is unfolding?

Borbely: I think it’s a little more circumstantial, in terms of how the game unfolds. That’s what I would say. We kind of got out of rhythm in the second half; I think we were three scores down, so we got out of rhythm a little bit with the run game and had to throw it a little bit more. But you’ve got - every game is different and the games may dictate that and most of them unwind differently. It’s a game of situations, and you have to be able to win the situation.

You mentioned about being down three scores in the second half; they scored early to go up 18. As the coaches were talking, are you considering the change in the clock rules and the fact that the clock keeps rolling - did that further limit what you were able to do or put more pressure on having to pass to make up that deficit?

Borbely: Well, it certainly has changed the game, because that clock ticks down really fast. I think there’s a tendency - certainly in that situation, there’s a tendency to, you want to try to score and score fast, and it’s a difficult situation. Like, right before the half, we did not want to give the ball back. They had three timeouts and they had just scored. I think there was a minute and change or maybe 59 seconds, and we did not want to give the ball back to them. Surprisingly, we threw the screen and came back with another screen and surprisingly they didn’t take their timeouts. But yeah, it has changed the game a little bit, particularly late in the game because you’re forced to have to throw it and the clock winds fast.