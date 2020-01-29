News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Blades picks up Pitt offer

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Brian Blades is a 6'0" and 160-pound cornerback prospect out of Western High School in Davie (Fla). His recruitment is starting to pick up of late and last week Pitt was the first program to extend...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}