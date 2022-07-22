BJ Williams details commitment to Pitt

BJ Williams picked up an offer from Pitt on June 22nd and exactly one month later he finds himself on the commitment list for the Panthers. Williams is a 6’4” and 270-pound offensive linemen out of Creekside High School in Georgia.

He made his way to Pitt for an official visit last month and really liked what he saw during his time in Pittsburgh from all angles.

“I just like everything about the facilities, the city, and the program,” Williams told Panther-Lair.com following his commitment. “The history of the program really stood out to me and my family.”

Williams had been committed to Memphis since June 18th, but he backed away from that pledge earlier this month. In fact, the Georgia linemen has technically been committed to Pitt for a while now. He informed the coaching staff on June 27th, but kept his decision under wraps until today.

“As soon as I met Coach Borbs (Dave Borbely) and Coach Duzz (Pat Narduzzi), I mean it was just an amazing experience and I just felt at home,” Williams said of what drew him to flip from Memphis to Pitt. “They were just telling me how well I fit the offense and that just made me really happy to join the program. I’m really excited.”

Williams admitted it was a difficult decision to change his commitment from Memphis, but after a talk with his parents they felt like it was the best move for him to head to Pitt.

He is now one of five offensive linemen in the class of 2023 joining Ryan Carretta, Phillip Daniels, Tai Ray, and Colin Van Rooy. Williams took his official visit to Pitt on June 24th, the same weekend Ray and Van Rooy made theirs.

“During the official visit we were basically together and we were all talking and trying to get to know each other,” Williams said.

At this juncture Williams said he does not have a specific position for when he gets to Pitt and could end up as either a guard or a tackle.

“I’ll play wherever they put me at,” he said of Pitt’s message to him. “Just play offensive line really and continue to develop me as a player on and off the field.”

Williams said he is done taking visits and his commitment is firm with the Panthers. He is now the 17th member of the 2023 recruiting class to date.