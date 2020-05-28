Panther-lair - Biglow: 'I just knew I wanted to be a Pitt Panther'

Pitt landed a commitment from Noah Biglow earlier today. He is a 6'0" and 170-pound cornerback from Seffner (Fla). It was a bit of a surprise commitment, as Biglow himself was committed to Iowa State since April. Biglow picked up an offer from Pitt earlier this month, and after thinking about it for a while, he knew Pittsburgh was where he wanted to be.

"I love what Coach Narduzzi is doing," Biglow told Panther-Lair.com. "His defense is similar to what I run in high school already, so it's just going to be second-hand and just natural as soon as I get in there. I have a chance to play early too, so that's a big part, but overall just love what they're building there. ACC, just playing a lot of places close to my end of the map, like Miami, Florida State, all of them so it will just be great for my family to get to games."

Biglow had been committed to the Cyclones for over a month, but the relationship he built with the Pitt coaches was strong. He credited linebackers coach Rob Harley, cornerbacks coach Archie Collins, and Head Coach Pat Narduzzi as the big reasons why he felt comfortable making the flip.

"The coaches were just outstanding for me throughout the process and with everything that's going on," he said. "I could just talk to them and I just knew that, so why wait? I just knew that I wanted to be a Pitt Panther."

Biglow has never visited Pittsburgh, but did a virtual tour. He liked the fact that Pittsburgh would be more accessible to his family, the proximity to the Steelers, and the campus itself.

Biglow is now the 14th commitment in the class, but he may now try to do some work to bring in the 15th himself. He is good friends with another cornerback from the Tampa area, Jordan Oladokun. He will now try to do his part to bring his friend to Pitt with him.

"I got to do my little recruiting now for him to convince him to get up here with me," Biglow said of Oladokun. "He's family, that's my best friend right there, like a brother, so I'm for sure going to be doing my recruiting for him and try to get him up here with me."

Biglow picked off six passes in 2019 and also deflected eight passes. He hopes to bring that kind of play with him to Pittsburgh.

"I'm just a player known to get the ball from the QB and create turnovers," he said. "Great ball-hawk skills, leave it all on the field, that's just what it is for me."