Big WR could be a TE in college
Pitt switched offensive coordinators this offseason, and under new coordinator MarkWhipple, Pitt is expected to utilize the tight end position more often in the passing game.In order to make that h...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news