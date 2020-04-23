Pitt added a big receiver to the 2021 class on Wednesday night when Jaden Bradley committed to the Panthers.

Bradley, a 6’4” 190-pound receiver at DeMatha, picked Pitt out of a group of 10 offers that also included ACC schools Wake Forest and Virginia. The Panthers were the first team to offer him; Bradley got his offer from Pitt last November when he visited Heinz Field for the regular-season finale against Boston College.

At that point, Bradley was a first-year receiver, having played quarterback for most of his football career. But as his junior film spread, so too did his offer sheet grow.

Bradley most recently visited Pitt in January.

“This visit was the first time seeing the school, the campus, the dorms, the city, that kind of thing,” he said after that visit. “I liked it. It’s modern and there’s a lot going on. I like the city itself and the history behind it.”

Bradley brings an element of size to Pitt’s receivers room. The Panthers signed three wideouts in the 2020 class, but two of them - Jordan Addison and Jaylon Barden - top out at 5’11” or 6’0” each, and the third - Aydin Henningham - is listed at 6’2” on Pitt’s official roster.

At 6’4”, Bradley would be the tallest scholarship receiver on Pitt’s 2020 roster.

Bradley was the second recruit to commit to Pitt on Wednesday, following Hampton (Va.) Phoebus defensive end Trevion Stevenson, and the fifth player to join the Panthers’ 2021 class overall. With Bradley on board, Pitt now has two offensive players in the class; Norfolk (Va.) Washington running back Rodney Hammond committed to the Panthers last fall.

In addition to Bradley, Stevenson and Hammond, Pitt also has commitments from West Mifflin defensive end Nahki Johnson and Imhotep safety Javon McIntyre. And 24 hours after Bradley committed, Pitt landed Massillon (Oh.) Washington offensive lineman Terrence Rankl.