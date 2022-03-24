Beville goes to the portal

Pitt lost a quarterback to the transfer portal on Thursday when Davis Beville opted to leave the Panthers.

Beville, a native of Greenville (S.C.), finished his third season at Pitt in 2021 with the most playing time of his career when he replaced Nick Patti in the Panthers’ matchup with Michigan State in the Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Patti, who started the game in place of Kenny Pickett, suffered a shoulder injury scoring a touchdown on the Panthers’ second offensive series in the game. Beville came in and completed 14-of-18 for 149 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The pick was thrown deep in MSU territory as Pitt was driving for a potential game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Beville finished his Pitt career having appeared in nine games. He threw for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 22-of-32 passing. He will leave the Panthers with two years of eligibility plus a possible super-senior season in 2024.

A four-star prospect in the class of 2019 who ranked as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback that year, Beville committed to offensive coordinator Shawn Watson in June of 2018 and stuck with the Panthers after Watson was fired the following January and replaced by Mark Whipple.

Beville’s opportunity to battle for the starting job this season took a hit when Pitt added USC transfer Kedon Slovis. Throughout spring camp, the battle has clearly been focused on Slovis and Patti, with Beville and fellow redshirt junior-to-be Joey Yellen behind them.

Beville is the second Pitt player to enter the transfer portal this spring, following freshman linebacker Preston Lavant, who did not return to the team after spring break.