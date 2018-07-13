The University of Pittsburgh introduced Mike Bell as its new head baseball coach on Friday afternoon. The former Florida State assistant takes over for longtime coach Joe Jordano, who resigned his position after 21 years as the Panthers’ head coach.

Bell sees potential in the Pitt baseball program, a job that he sought out himself. The allure of overseeing a program in the ACC and witnessing Pitt’s run in the conference tournament this year played a factor, but from an actual familiarity standpoint, he did not know much about Pitt. The ACC baseball schedule does not create a lot of carryover between divisions, and Florida State has only played in Pittsburgh just once since the Panthers joined the league.

“What I did know about it from a facilities standpoint, where the program was on the rise and having the success they had this year. But also what I looked it, there was a lot of potential here,” Bell said Friday. “It’s a piece of clay that’s looking to be shaped.”

Pitt has not made the NCAA Tournament since 1995. The last conference title for the program came back in 1994 as members of the Big East Conference. Bell acknowledges Pitt is behind other programs right now, but the starting point is manageable.

“Other places that are traditional powerhouses right now, they all started from something and I know where this place is right now, and it’s a lot better than some of those other places were,” Bell added.

Bell views the ACC as an asset. Six teams from the league made the NCAA Tournament last season. The rigors of an ACC regular season can help a team when the postseason comes around.

“This is a very strong and very competitive league,” Bell said. “It’s going to prepare you for the opportunity to win championships. If you make it through the league, it will prepare you for that next round.

“All you are asking is for an invitation to the dance, because once you get there it’s the hottest team.”

Florida State is one of the national powers in college baseball. The program has been led by legendary coach Mike Martin for the past 39 years. The 2019 season will be Martin’s 40th season, and also his last one in Tallahassee as he plans to retire. Bell played under Martin in the 90’s and has been has associate head coach for the past eight seasons as well.

Naturally, Bell is thought to be of a possible successor for Martin. Bell notes that it was thought about it, but mentioned Pitt came along at the right time.

“Florida State is in a great place, and they are always going to be in a great place,” Bell said. “They’re coming off of three ACC titles in four years and another top-10 ranked recruiting class and like you said, the legend, the GOAT (Martin) his last farewell.

“But this was the right time for Mike Bell and more importantly this was the right situation and the right place.”

The challenge for Pitt baseball has long been thought to be about geography. College baseball has long been dominated by schools in warmer weather states, and Pitt’s northern climate in the spring months has been seen as a detriment. The Panthers’ new coach sees It differently.

“To think a team from the North can’t compete at the highest level of college baseball - the national champions from this year were from Oregon State. Washington was in Omaha,” Bell said. “The last time I checked geographically - we’re Ok.”

The key to building a solid program in the north is recruiting. Pennsylvania has been able to pump out good players in recent years, despite the weather limitations. One such player was Brendan McKay from nearby Blackhawk H.S. He opted to attend Louisville, became a star for the Cardinals and was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2017 draft. Bell hopes he can land those type of players in the future.

“We’re going to recruit right here. We’re going to recruit our backyard. We’re going to hammer Pennsylvania. We’re going to go to New Jersey and New York,” Bell said.

“But we’re also going to use the footprint of the league and not be afraid to go down south. We can go wherever we want - we have a national brand.”