Following the resignation of longtime Pitt baseball coach Joe Jordano, assistant coach Jerry Oakes applied for the job to replace his old boss and for good reason. Oakes has served as the Panthers’ pitching coach for six seasons and has become one of the most well-regarded assistant coaches in the ACC.

In the end, Pitt settled on Florida State assistant Mike Bell to be the new head coach, but one of Bell’s first orders of business was to try to retain Oakes on his staff, which he was able to do. The relationship was already there, in a way, and that came by chance just two months ago in Durham, North Carolina.

“It’s kind of funny; baseball you can kind of cross paths in many different ways,” Bell said at his introductory press conference Friday. “We were going to compete in the semifinal in the championship game at the ACC tournament and Pitt was ending their season. Jerry (Oakes) and I crossed paths right there not knowing that we were going to be sitting here together with each other a month later.

“It’s weird how stuff like that happens."

The chance meeting between the two coaches turns into Pitt’s gain. In his six seasons on the Panthers’ bench, Oakes has helped coached 20 different Pitt pitchers who have gone on to be drafted, including 2016 first-rounder T.J. Zeuch.

Bell’s expertise has also been pitching. Throughout his career, Bell has coached 47 players who have gone on to be drafted as well. The former Seminoles’ assistant has also be known as a top recruiter. He was been involved in 11 top 25 recruiting classes in his career.

Heather Lyke described him as a "relentless recruiter.”

In turn, Bell gave similar praise to Oakes.

“Baseball people develop relationships from competition,” Bell said. “You develop relationships from recruiting. I’ve always seen him (Oakes) as a tireless recruiter on the road. We’ve always been able to connect in different ways.”

The combination of Bell and Oakes is the gain of the current and future players. One of Pitt’s top incoming freshman, Mason Ronan, is eager to get started working for this coaching staff.

“You hear about all these coaches and all these good assistant coaches and obviously he’s had great success at Florida State. For him to come in and be our head coach, it’s very exciting,” Ronan said. “I’m looking forward to working underneath him and Coach Oakes, and now I’ll get two different views of pitching because he was also the pitching coach at Florida State.

“Just for him to have all the coaching experience under Mike Martin - I’m just really looking forward to what he brings to the table and see where he can take this program.”

